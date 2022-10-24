Advanced search
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident

10/24/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.

Jordan apparently suffered an unspecified "medical issue" at the wheel of his car, and the vehicle struck the side of a building on his way to the Warner Bros studio set of the Fox television series "Call Me Kat," according to his agent, Don LeClair.

The diminutive actor - he stood just 4 feet, 11 inches (1.5 meters) tall - co-starred on the show as a newly single gay man working as the head baker at the Louisville, Kentucky, cafe of the lead character, Kat, played by Mayim Bialik. The show, in production for its third season, is largely based on the British sitcom "Miranda."

Jordan was best known to U.S. television audiences for his recurring role on the NBC comedy "Will & Grace" as the comically conniving foil of the Karen character played by Megan Mullally. The role earned him an Emmy in 2006.

He became famous to a younger generation of fans with a series of video Instagram posts that went viral during the pandemic.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent said in a statement. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being."

(Reporting in Los Angeles by Steve Gorman; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2022
