Comilog Mine Taps JRC for Private LTE Network

10/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Comilog, part of Eramet group, has selected JRC and Geka Telecom to deploy a Private LTE network for its mine operation in Gabon

Comilog, the leading manganese company, has decided to build a Private 4G/LTE network in Moanda, Gabon. JRC and Geka Telecom were selected to provide a turnkey solution. JRC will provide the LTE infrastructure for hundreds of subscribers and 4 RF sites, while GEKA Telecom will provide the full services.

As part of an effort to modernize the operation process of Moanda mine, Comilog is investing in a modern and secured LTE infrastructure. Field staff will be equipped with ruggedized tablets and smartphones. The target is to digitalize the various processes to increase efficiency and reduce paper. This effort is part of an overall project called Comilog 2020 to increase the capacity of the mine and to enhance local added value.

JRC LTE infrastructure was chosen for the quality of its offer. The proposed LTE infrastructure is designed to meet mission critical environment and performance. GEKA Telecom will provide its expertise for the settings of the network and the installation.

We are very proud to contribute to the Comilog 2020 project” says Sato Katsuhiko, General Manager of 5G Project at JRC. “We are specialist of wireless communication for mission critical networks. Projects such as Comilog 2020 are crucial for us. We aim to grow our private LTE/5G business significantly in the EMEA region”.

JRC, Japan Radio Co., Ltd. is a specialist of Wireless infrastructure founded in 1915. Based in Japan and with offices across the world, JRC provides complete Private LTE/5G networks since 2015.

GEKA Telecom, founded in 1982, has specialized in telecommunication networks in Africa, the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, to facilitate access to communication for all.

© Business Wire 2020

