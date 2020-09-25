Coming Monday: Prototype GDP Statistics for Puerto Rico

September 25, 2020

BEA will release - for the first time - prototype statistics showing gross domestic product and its components for Puerto Rico at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Monday, September 28.

The prototype GDP statistics in the report will cover the years 2012-2018 and will include the components of GDP: consumer spending, private fixed investment, private inventory investment, imports and exports, and government spending.

GDP is a comprehensive measure of economic activity for Puerto Rico and reflects the value of the goods and services produced in the territory. The Bureau of Economic Analysis now produces GDP statistics for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and all five territories.