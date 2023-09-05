Wall Street reopened after an extended bank holiday weekend. Macroeconomic data is also back with the first major statistic of the week, unveiled overnight in China, as well as a central bank decision in Australia. China, which announces new economic support measures on an almost daily basis, continues to be investors' focus, often blowing hot and cold on markets. This morning, it's blowing cold.

Not much happened in Europe yesterday, with the main financial markets ending the day around equilibrium. Paris and Frankfurt ended down by 0.24% and 0.10% respectively, while London and Zurich also treaded water with respective scores of -0.16% and -0.19%. In the absence of Wall Street, closed for Labor Day, Monday wasn't very hectic, as the only entertainment of the day came from Christine Lagarde, who spoke at a seminar organized by the European Economic and Financial Centre. If you were expecting more details on the direction of the European Central Bank's monetary policy, well, you lucked out, as Christine Lagarde focused her speech entirely on how to better convey the ECB's monetary policy.

Let's get back to business with the data of the day, or rather of the night: China's services PMI for August. According to the Caixin marker, business sentiment in the tertiary sector is not in the best of shape, coming very close to the 50-point threshold, which demarcates zones of contraction (index below 50 points) and growth (index above 50 points). Specifically, the Caixin Services PMI contracted to 51.8 points from 54.1 points in July. It should be noted that economists were indeed expecting a decline in services growth, but not of this magnitude, since the consensus was 53.6 points. We'll have to wait until tomorrow to consult the US equivalent, the ISM services index.

Still on the macroeconomic front, the Australian central bank left its key rate unchanged at 4.10%. As he did last month, the RBA governor cited the uncertainty of the economic outlook to justify this status quo, in order to give himself more time to assess the impact of the interest rate hikes implemented so far. Tomorrow, it will be the turn of the Central Bank of Canada to announce its monetary policy decision, again with a pause expected by consensus.

US equity futures were little changed Tuesday as traders digest China’s latest economic data. Airbnb and Blackstone climbed 5.2% and 4.3% respectively in pre-market trading as the two groups enter the S&P-500 index. They will replace Lincoln National and Newell Brands.

Today's economic highlights:

The final August services PMIs for the major European economies, eurozone producer prices and US factory orders are on the agenda.

The dollar rises about 0.4% against the euro and the pound to EUR 0.9308 and GBP 0.7953. The ounce of gold is down to USD 1934. Oil remains high, with North Sea Brent at USD 88.47 a barrel and US light crude WTI at USD 85.47. The yield on 10-year US debt reached 4.216%. Bitcoin is trading at around USD 25,700.

In corporate news:

Tesla - The automaker sold 84,159 electric vehicles manufactured in China in August, up 9.3% year-on-year.

Ford will postpone series production of its Explorer SUV model at its Cologne site by around six months, to wait for a new generation of Volkswagen battery technology to become available.

Chevron - Employees of the American group in Australia are planning a two-week strike from September 14 at the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas production sites, a union alliance said on Tuesday.

Qualcomm - The US semiconductor supplier said Tuesday it would supply chips to automakers Mercedes and BMW to power their infotainment systems.

Genmab, Seagen said Monday that the Phase III trial of their drug Tivdak in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who are receiving or have received first-line therapy has met its primary endpoint of overall survival.

Viper energy partners announced on Tuesday the acquisition of certain mining assets in the Permian Basin from affiliates of Warwick Capital Partners and GRP Energy Capital in a cash and stock transaction worth approximately $1 billion.

Arm, owned by Softbank, is looking to raise up to $4.87 billion in its US IPO, according to a financial notice published on Tuesday.

Nextgen Healthcare is up 13% in pre-opening trading, with Bloomberg reporting that private equity firm Thoma Bravo is in advanced talks to buy the group.

Viatris - The drugmaker is up 2.6% after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted provisional approval for the use of an HIV drug in children weighing at least 6 kg.

Analyst recommendations: