Comlinkdata : Acquires ShareTracker, Creating Global Provider of Consumer and Business Telecom Insights

Combined firm will have unique data and insights to help network operators acquire, retain and delight customers

Comlinkdata, the leader in telecom market analytics, today announced it has acquired ShareTracker, a US-based telecom research and analytics firm. The addition of ShareTracker assets will allow Comlinkdata to help network operators acquire, retain, and delight customers across wireless, wireline, video, broadband, device, and many other segments. The acquisition comes one year after Comlinkdata acquired Tutela, a global crowdsourced mobile network and customer experience data company.

The combined company is uniquely positioned to provide global telecom insights in a dynamic market changed by 5G, edge computing, and increasingly remote workforces. The firm's real-time insights are enabled by an easy-to-use online platform and software tools that enable customers to perform their own analysis, complemented by the knowledge and expertise of Comlinkdata’s client analytics team.

Comlinkdata is backed by Alpine Investors, a private equity firm based in San Francisco.

Charles Rutstein, CEO of Comlinkdata, comments: “This transaction represents a further broadening of Comlinkdata’s capabilities, and an important step in our mission to provide the most clear and insightful market data to wireless and broadband network operators, handset OEMs, and others around the world.”

Will Adams, Partner at Alpine Investors, comments: “Alpine is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. We seek to leverage our prior experience in tech-enabled services by investing in world-class companies that deliver value for customers via unique technology and software. In this transaction, we are uniting leading teams with complementary, tech-enabled offerings in data services to provide innovative solutions for the global telecom industry.”

Telegraph Hill Advisors served as the financial advisor to ShareTracker and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Comlinkdata.

About Comlinkdata

Comlinkdata is the leading provider of telecom market data and insights in North America. It provides unique, real-time market performance data and pairs this with a team of telecom-savvy analysts to help clients identify, understand and execute on growth opportunities. The Boston-based company was founded in 2010 and is owned by Alpine Investors.

For more information, please visit www.comlinkdata.com

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst™ strategy includes a CEO-in-Training™ and CEO-in-Residence program where Alpine recruits and places high-caliber executives into companies as part of the transaction. This provides a distinct solution for situations where additional or new management is desired post-transaction.

For more information, please visit www.alpineinvestors.com

