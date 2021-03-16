Comm100 : Releases Enhanced WordPress Integration to Provide Free Omnichannel Customer Engagement Solutions for Businesses

Latest plug-in updates offer expanded capabilities and improved user experience

Comm100, a global provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions that connect brands with their customers, today announced major updates to its WordPress plug-in. These updates make it easier for businesses using WordPress to connect quickly and easily with their customers through Comm100’s digital customer engagement platform for free by enabling customer interactions via live chat, email, social media and mobile text messaging, in addition to supporting a self-serve knowledge base.

WordPress powers 40% of all the websites on the Internet, according to W3Techs, and continues to be the market leader in driving online business success. For businesses that use their WordPress website to communicate and engage with their customers, having the right tools to offer seamless customer service capabilities is crucial. Comm100 provides easy-to-apply, effective digital engagement tools for free, allowing smaller businesses that don’t have the resources to invest in scaling a customer service team to provide real-time, personalized communication from their website.

Comm100’s Free Live Chat WordPress plug-in offers users all the benefits of its award-winning platform in an easy-to-install format. With these updates, Comm100 has added a streamlined auto signup and login flow, increased compatibility with the latest WordPress release (version 5.6.2) and an improved user experience. Users will also benefit from:

Easy Setup – installing the plugin takes just a few clicks and maintains compatibility with any WordPress theme or template without any modifications

– installing the plugin takes just a few clicks and maintains compatibility with any WordPress theme or template without any modifications Industry Leading Live Chat Capabilities – providing intelligent live chat invitation, live visitor monitoring and tracking, comprehensive reports and customer ratings

– providing intelligent live chat invitation, live visitor monitoring and tracking, comprehensive reports and customer ratings Fully Customizable Look & Feel – offering options to customize the live chat experience with the company’s logo, color scheme and CSS to ensure brand consistency

– offering options to customize the live chat experience with the company’s logo, color scheme and CSS to ensure brand consistency Manage All Channels Together – connecting the user’s business email, social media and mobile phone accounts to manage all digital communications channels from a single application

– connecting the user’s business email, social media and mobile phone accounts to manage all digital communications channels from a single application Powerful Ticketing – prioritizing and following up on unresolved questions from any channel including live chat

– prioritizing and following up on unresolved questions from any channel including live chat Built-in Knowledge Base – offering self-serve answers for customers and detailed help resources integrated within the live chat solution for internal users

– offering self-serve answers for customers and detailed help resources integrated within the live chat solution for internal users Web, Desktop & Mobile App – providing availability for users to connect with their customers anywhere, via web, desktop and mobile app.

“No matter the size of the business, adapting to the digital needs of consumers is necessary to remain competitive in a noisy online environment,” said Jeff Epstein, VP of Marketing & Strategy at Comm100. “By providing users with an upgraded WordPress plug-in, we are further enabling businesses to meet their customers where they expect through an efficient and cost-effective solution.”

For more information or to download Comm100’s Free Live Chat WordPress plug-in, visit the WordPress Plug-in site.

ABOUT COMM100

Comm100 is an award-winning global provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions powered by automation, AI and a friendly interface that’s fast and easy for both visitors and agents to use. Organizations including HomeTrust Bank, Toronto Public Health, IBM and Canadian Blood Services use Comm100 to connect with their customers on digital channels. For more information about Comm100, visit www.comm100.com

