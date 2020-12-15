Log in
CommPRO to Host Free Virtual Event ‘That Said with Michael Zeldin' Featuring CNN Political Correspondent Abby Phillip and CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju 

12/15/2020 | 04:22pm EST
New York, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: CommPRO.biz, (http:/www.commpro.biz)—a B2B digital community serving the public relations/investor relations, marketing, advertising and corporate communications industries— will offer a free webcast on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5 pm Eastern Time. ‘That Said with Michael Zeldin’ will feature two special guests from CNN: Abby Phillip, Political Correspondent, and Manu Raju, Senior Congressional Correspondent. Topics of discussion will include: 

  • What to expect from the White House and Capitol Hill under Joe Biden’s Administration.
  • A look into how this divided government can function, if at all.
  • How the centers of powers will shift if the Democrats win the two Georgia Senate seats, win one, or lose both.


WHEN:   5 pm ET, December 17, 2020


WHERE: Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us


MEDIA:  Media are welcome to attend 


ABOUT: Michael Zeldin will host a discussion with CNN Political Correspondent Abby Phillip and CNN Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. For more information and to register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us


Fay Shapiro
CommPRO.biz
fays@commpro.biz

© GlobeNewswire 2020
