Commander leading Canada's COVID vaccine rollout leaves pending investigation

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - A top military commander tasked
with Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has unexpectedly left his
assignment pending the results of a military investigation, a
government statement said on Friday.
Major-General Dany Fortin was brought in by Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to lead Canada's vaccine
distribution in November, describing the effort as the greatest
mobilization effort the country has seen since World War Two.
The brief statement did not elaborate on the nature of the
investigation. Acting Chief of the Defence Staff,
Lieutenant-General Eyre will be reviewing next steps with
Fortin, the statement added.
Fortin, who has decades of experience including in warzones,
was a key fixture of the government's vaccine briefings and his
team coordinated the logistical challenge of reaching vaccines
to Canada's far-flung places.
Canada's vaccination campaign has picked up pace after a
rocky start, with some 43.1% of the country's population
receiving at least one dose.
