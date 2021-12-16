Commending the European Union's Sanctions Actions Against Wagner Group and Affiliates

Press Statement

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

December 14, 2021

The United States welcomes the European Union's actions to sanction the Russia-backed Wagner Group and its associates. These actions underscore our joint commitment to respond to this organization's destabilizing actions in multiple regional conflicts, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Central African Republic, and the Sahel region. We applaud the EU for its commitment to promoting respect for human rights around the world, as well as upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

The United States, along with the EU and our partners, will continue to promote our shared democratic values using the tools at our disposal and, once again, call on other international partners to adopt sanctions structures that can address these challenges.

