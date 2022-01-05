CommentSold Acquires Vizzlie to Simplify Social Media Marketing for Retailers

Tool Enables CommentSold Merchants to Easily Customize and Schedule Facebook Posts, Comments and Other Customer Communications

CommentSold, the leading digital commerce solution that enables small and medium-sized retail businesses (SMBs) to unlock sales growth through live and social selling, today announced that it has acquired marketing message customization and scheduling tool Vizzlie. Merchants on the CommentSold platform will now have an easy way to personalize and schedule posts on Facebook and Instagram to build deeper relationships with their customers and alert them about upcoming live-selling sessions, new product arrivals, promotions and more. The company also announced that Vizzlie CEO Ryan Barnard will join CommentSold in a senior leadership position. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are constantly seeking to provide our merchant partners with tools, technology and features that make their lives easier, so they can focus on growing their revenue and connecting with their customers,” said Brandon Kruse, Founder and CEO of CommentSold. “We’re very pleased to be able to incorporate Vizzlie into our business to help our retail partners automate and simplify their marketing efforts. The tool saves valuable time for our CommentSold merchants by letting them customize and schedule push notifications, email campaigns, Facebook posts, text messages and other communications.”

Vizzlie enables online retailers to easily customize and schedule posts and comments for their Facebook Groups and Pages and Instagram feeds. The tool’s template system allows merchants to quickly make text replacements for individualized posts and to follow up with customers via personalized emails or text messages, all of which can be created and scheduled ahead of time. Retailers can also use Vizzlie to collaborate and share graphics and templates with other members of their own team.

CommentSold enables live and social selling for online retailers across social media networks, merchants’ own websites and branded mobile apps that are powered by CommentSold. The platform helps retailers automate business functions such as invoicing, managing inventory, fulfilling orders and marketing, so they can focus on growing their businesses and customer relationships.

About CommentSold

CommentSold provides the complete technology infrastructure retail SMBs need to operate and grow their businesses. The digital platform simplifies inventory and order management, payments, invoicing, labeling, packaging and fulfillment processing for business owners, and enables live and social selling on social media, mobile apps and websites. The company was named for “comment selling,” which refers to retailers posting on social networks and enabling shoppers to purchase items in real time by typing “sold” in the comments of a post. Led by entrepreneur Brandon Kruse and based in Huntsville, Alabama, CommentSold currently powers e-commerce operations, including live and social selling, for more than 7,000 companies. For more information, please visit CommentSold.com.

About Vizzlie

Vizzlie is a social media and communication tool that helps direct sellers and small business owners optimize their time by providing scheduling services for emails, text messages, and social media posts to Facebook and Instagram. Vizzlie provides its users with an easy on-ramp to start building an online presence, and over 100,000 users have trusted Vizzlie with their businesses to communicate with millions of their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005315/en/