Commentary

04/27/2021 | 09:11am EDT
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 April 2021

27 April 2021

In the week ending 23 April 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by 0.9 billion to EUR 309.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 12.9 billion to EUR 1,389.1 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 5,634 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios

Reported value as at 23 April 2021

Weekly change - purchases

Weekly change - redemptions

Covered bond purchase programme 1

EUR 0.4 billion

-

-

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 23.5 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase programme 2

EUR 2.4 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase programme 3

EUR 288.9 billion

+EUR 1.0 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

Asset-backed securities purchase programme

EUR 28.4 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,391.3 billion

+EUR 9.7 billion

-EUR 1.6 billion

Corporate sector purchase programme

EUR 271.2 billion

+EUR 1.7 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

Pandemic emergency purchase programme

EUR 998.8 billion

+EUR 25.0 billion

-EUR 2.8 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

CONTACT
European Central Bank
Directorate General Communications
  • Sonnemannstrasse 20
  • 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
  • +49 69 1344 7455
  • media@ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Media contacts

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 13:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
