Commentary

09/14/2021 | 09:12am EDT
  • PRESS RELEASE
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 September 2021

14 September 2021

In the week ending 10 September 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 312.7 billion on account of customer and portfolio transactions.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 8 billion to EUR 1,388.2 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 25.6 billion to EUR 6,067.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios

Reported value as at 10 September 2021

Weekly change - purchases

Weekly change - redemptions

Covered bond purchase programme 1

EUR 0.4 billion

-

-

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 6.5 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase programme 2

EUR 2.4 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase programme 3

EUR 295.5 billion

+EUR 0.7 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

Asset-backed securities purchase programme

EUR 26.6 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,447.4 billion

+EUR 9.7 billion

-EUR 9.3 billion

Corporate sector purchase programme

EUR 295.4 billion

+EUR 2.6 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

Pandemic emergency purchase programme

EUR 1,356.5 billion

+EUR 20.8 billion

-EUR 6.1 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

