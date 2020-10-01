Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Comments on monetary developments for August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 05:45am EDT

Total placements of monetary institutions to domestic sectors (excluding the central government) fell by HRK 0.5bn (transaction-based) in August. As shown by CNB Comments on monetary developments for August this year, of total placements, the growth in total loans in August (transaction-based) slowed down to 3.9% relative to August of the previous year, down from 4.4% annual growth rate in July. The transactions show changes that exclude the effects of exchange rate changes, securities price adjustments, reclassification and write-off of loans, including the sale of loans in the amount of their value adjustment. In August, loans to trade and manufacturing fell the most relative to July, which also slowed down the growth in loans to corporates on an annual level, from 5.5% in July to 4.7% in August, as well as growth in total loans.

Total loans stood at HRK 228.3m nominally in August, with household loans standing at HRK 135.2m and corporate loans at HRK 84.8m. As regards household loans, the annual growth in loans to this sector slowed down slightly, from 3.9% in July to 3.8% in August, influenced by a slowdown in the growth in general-purpose cash loans (from 2.8% to 2.0%), while the growth in housing loans continued to accelerate (from 8.0% to 8.3%) driven by borrowing for the reconstruction of housing units damaged in the earthquake. The monthly growth in housing loans (August relative to July) slowed down to 0.4%, while general-purpose cash loans fell by 0.2%.

Comments on monetary developments for August 2020

Disclaimer

Croatian National Bank published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 09:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:52aRolls-Royce to raise £5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
RE
05:51aTOTAL SA : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:51aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:51aH&M : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05:50aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation Of A New Subsidiary, W-Industries De Mocambique, Lda
PU
05:50aREPSOL S A : begins producing electricity in its Delta Wind Project
PU
05:49aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05:46aSupreme Court orders airlines to refund bookings during coronavirus lockdown
RE
05:46aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - AA PLC
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism
2BAYER AG : BAYER : shares plunge on prospect of write-downs, earnings decline
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4VINCI SA : Vinci Signs EUR1.3 Billion Kenya Motorway Construction Deal
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise £5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group