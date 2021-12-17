Commerce.AI Expands Platform Availability With Launch Into Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Commerce.AI Launching in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Commerce.AI, giving companies and their teams an easy way to leverage the power of unstructured data to build next-generation customer experiences.

Commerce.AI, a leading CX AI platform, announced today that it is available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace and on Microsoft Business Apps Store . This digital catalog with listings from independent software vendors makes it easy to find, buy and deploy software. This availability opens the door for Microsoft Azure customers worldwide to seamlessly deploy Commerce.AI's tools, integrations and visual interface to process unstructured data - such as text, voice & video - and extract insights in real-time.

The accelerated purchasing process ensures fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Commerce.AI solutions.

Commerce.AI's data platform and solutions include:

55,000 industry-specific AI models - turnkey data models for business needs

100+ data integrations - direct access to public and private data sources

Data visualization and reports - insights delivered in multiple formats

Voice survey capability - real-time customer feedback and insights

Additionally, customers benefit from continuous data integrations, as Commerce.AI software is constantly optimized, providing automatic access to new data sources that enable competitive advantage.

"Expanding Commerce.AI platform with availability on Azure Marketplace gives us a huge opportunity to reach out to customers interested in staying ahead of the curve," said Andy Pandharikar, CEO and Founder of Commerce.AI.

"We have made it easy for anyone with an Microsoft Azure account to try our platform and start running CX projects in moments and without formal training. We give data scientists, CX operators, and teams across business functions real-time insights to optimize business decisions."

Commerce.AI is used by leading Fortune 500 organizations, including Unilever, Suzuki, Coca-Cola, and Netgear, making it one of the most powerful CX AI platforms in use today. Learn more about how you can start using Commerce.AI today by visiting https://www.commerce.ai .

About Commerce.AI

Commerce.AI helps activate unstructured data to build next-gen customer experiences. Their unique technology, which is powered by thousands of pre-built machine learning models, processes and extracts business insights from voice, chat, text and video data. Leveraging 100+ data integrations, Commerce.AI helps enterprises unlock opportunities across all stages of the customer experience - from consumer to customer to client. Commerce.AI was founded by MIT and Stanford Ph.D. teams whose previous company was acquired by Walmart as part of a $16 billion deal.

