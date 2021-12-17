Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commerce.AI Expands Platform Availability With Launch Into Microsoft Azure Marketplace

12/17/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Commerce.AI Launching in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Commerce.AI, giving companies and their teams an easy way to leverage the power of unstructured data to build next-generation customer experiences.

Commerce.AI, a leading CX AI platform, announced today that it is available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace and on Microsoft Business Apps Store. This digital catalog with listings from independent software vendors makes it easy to find, buy and deploy software. This availability opens the door for Microsoft Azure customers worldwide to seamlessly deploy Commerce.AI's tools, integrations and visual interface to process unstructured data - such as text, voice & video - and extract insights in real-time.

The accelerated purchasing process ensures fast time-to-value for customers leveraging Commerce.AI solutions. 

Commerce.AI's data platform and solutions include: 

  • 55,000 industry-specific AI models - turnkey data models for business needs
  • 100+ data integrations - direct access to public and private data sources  
  • Data visualization and reports - insights delivered in multiple formats  
  • Voice survey capability - real-time customer feedback and insights    

Additionally, customers benefit from continuous data integrations, as Commerce.AI software is constantly optimized, providing automatic access to new data sources that enable competitive advantage. 

"Expanding Commerce.AI platform with availability on Azure Marketplace gives us a huge opportunity to reach out to customers interested in staying ahead of the curve," said Andy Pandharikar, CEO and Founder of Commerce.AI. 

"We have made it easy for anyone with an Microsoft Azure account to try our platform and start running CX projects in moments and without formal training. We give data scientists, CX operators, and teams across business functions real-time insights to optimize business decisions."

Commerce.AI is used by leading Fortune 500 organizations, including Unilever, Suzuki, Coca-Cola, and Netgear, making it one of the most powerful CX AI platforms in use today. Learn more about how you can start using Commerce.AI today by visiting https://www.commerce.ai.

About Commerce.AI 

Commerce.AI helps activate unstructured data to build next-gen customer experiences. Their unique technology, which is powered by thousands of pre-built machine learning models, processes and extracts business insights from voice, chat, text and video data. Leveraging 100+ data integrations, Commerce.AI helps enterprises unlock opportunities across all stages of the customer experience - from consumer to customer to client. Commerce.AI was founded by MIT and Stanford Ph.D. teams whose previous company was acquired by Walmart as part of a $16 billion deal. 

Commerce.AI - Microsoft Azure Marketplace: Azure Marketplace & Microsoft AppSource

Read the Commerce.AI blog: www.commerce.ai/blog

Follow Commerce.AI on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/commerceai 

Follow Commerce.AI on Twitter: www.twitter.com/aicommerce

Media Contact:
Lysa Mattson
Phone: 408-641-0781
Email: lysa@commerce.ai

Related Images






Image 1: Commerce.AI In Azure



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
08:39aDMC GLOBAL : To Acquire 60% Controlling Interest In Arcadia Inc
PU
08:39aBELLEROPHON THERAPEUTICS : Reports Positive Top-Line Data from Phase 2 Acute Dose Escalation Study of INOpulse® for Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Sarcoidosis - Form 8-K
PU
08:39aLOOPUP : Should you use a managed service provider for Teams telephony?
PU
08:39aMP MATERIALS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
08:39aAEROCENTURY : ANNOUNCES A 5-FOR-1 FORWARD STOCK SPLIT - Form 8-K
PU
08:39aARCHAEA ENERGY : Announces Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Public Warrants - Form 8-K
PU
08:39aBANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC : Completion of a small-scale targeted Voluntary Staff Exit Plan
PU
08:39aACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS : + Outdoors Announces Appointment of Chris Turner to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
08:39aSANLAM : Avoid Being Swindled This Festive Season
PU
08:39aCONSUMERS ENERGY : Crews Working Overnight Bring Restoration Total to 85,000
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slide as central banks' hawkish tilt unnerves markets
2The latest from London: Back to reality
3Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..
4Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
5Flex LNG : Market & Company Update at BYNN

HOT NEWS