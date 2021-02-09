Log in
Commerce Bank of Arizona : announces Paul Tees as Tucson Market President

02/09/2021 | 02:18pm EST
TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commerce Bank of Arizona has named Paul Tees Tucson Market President and Chief Credit Officer. Tees is a Tucson native with 30 years of experience in Arizona. He has held senior management positions in commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, and wealth management. Prior to joining Commerce Bank of Arizona, Tees was the CFO of Kiernan Family Holdings, where he negotiated and structured debt facilities for a $350MM real estate portfolio.  He has a bachelor of science in finance and an M.B.A. from Arizona State University. Tees currently sits on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

President and CEO Chris Webster added, "With the recent retirement of long time Tucson banker John P. Lewis, it was critical for us to name a highly experienced Tucsonan to replace him. Paul's background in the Tucson community combined with his extensive commercial banking experience make him the perfect choice to lead our continued growth in Southern Arizona. We are delighted to have Paul assume this position."

Paul Tees will office at the new corporate headquarters of Commerce Bank of Arizona at 7315 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 181, Tucson, AZ 85704. Paul can be reached at (520) 321-0412 or ptees@commercebankaz.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commerce-bank-of-arizona-announces-paul-tees-as-tucson-market-president-301225221.html

SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona


© PRNewswire 2021
