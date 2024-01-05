By Denny Jacob

The Commerce Department found that imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany and the Republic of Korea are being unfairly priced, or dumped, into the U.S. market.

Imports of tin mill products from China are also being subsidized, it added. The Commerce Department found that products from the Netherlands, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom aren't being dumped.

The department determined the dumping rate on a percentage basis based on its investigation, with China leading the way.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will determine whether the domestic industry has been materially harmed or threatened by the imports, the department said. Both agencies need to come to an agreement on final determinations for a trade remedy order and final duties to go into effect.

