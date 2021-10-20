Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Awards 13 Grants to Boost U.S. Exports, Support High Quality Jobs

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced 13 new grants designed to support the export success of U.S. businesses in key industries. The Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP), administered by Commerce's International Trade Administration, awarded nearly $3 million in financial and technical assistance for targeted projects that aim to promote U.S. exports in international markets and remove, reduce, or prevent barriers to trade.

"Forging partnerships that support U.S. jobs and Made in America goods and services is key to strengthening our economy, supporting our workforce, and increasing supply chain resiliency," said Secretary Raimondo. "For more than 25 years, our Market Development Cooperator Program awards have a strong track record of creating multiplier effects and producing a significant return on investment for U.S. business. Congratulations to our new recipients; I look forward to working together on these projects that will help us build back better."

The MDCP competition awards non-profit industry groups with up to $300,000 in federal funding for innovative and sustainable projects that help U.S. businesses generate or expand exports and create or sustain jobs. The 13 awardees will contribute at least $6.9 million of their own resources and collaborate with ITA staff around the world to overcome trade barriers and promote U.S. exports in their industries.

The 2021 awardees are:

Business Network for Maryland Offshore Wind, Inc. - Towson, Maryland

Capital Region USA - Richmond, Virginia

Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City - Kansas City, Missouri

Copyright Clearance Center, Inc. - Danvers, Massachusetts

GlobalSF - San Francisco, California

International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - Ontario, California

Innovation Center for Energy and Transportation - Los Angeles, California

Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. - Washington, D.C.

National Electrical Manufacturers Association - Arlington, Virginia

New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs - Concord, New Hampshire

Ohio Aerospace Institute - Cleveland, Ohio

University Enterprises Corporation at CSUSB - San Bernardino, California

Utah World Trade Center Corporation - Salt Lake City, Utah

On average, MDCP projects generate $334 in American exports for every $1 awarded. In an average year, MDCP projects create or sustain more than 14,000 American jobs.

For more information about the Market Development Cooperator Program, please visit www.trade.gov/mdcp.

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. ITA has more than 2,200 employees assisting U.S. exporters in more than 100 U.S. cities and 75 markets worldwide. For more information on ITA visitwww.trade.gov.