Commercial Agriculture Project - P159979

The development objective of Commercial Agriculture Project for Republic of Congo (ROC) is to improve productivity of farmers and market access for producer groups and micro, small and medium agribusiness enterprises, in selected zones of the territory of the Recipient, and provide immediate and effective response in the event of an Eligible Crisis or Emergency. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Direct support to producer groups...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

