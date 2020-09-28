Log in
Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Changing Nature of Warfare to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/28/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the commercial aviation and military headset market and it is poised to grow by USD 240.96 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005455/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market 2020-2024 (Photo: Business Wire).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The military headset is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Advent of bone conduction communication systems is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 4%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 240.96 million.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Bose Corp., David Clark Co. Inc., Flightcom Corp., INVISIO AB, Lightspeed Aviation, Plantronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safariland LLC, Savox Communications, and Sonova Holding AG are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Changing nature of warfare is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the concerns related to the durability of headsets restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 32% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bose Corp., David Clark Co. Inc., Flightcom Corp., INVISIO AB, Lightspeed Aviation, Plantronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Safariland LLC, Savox Communications, and Sonova Holding AG are some of the major market participants. The changing nature of warfare will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Military Headset
    • Commercial Aviation Headset
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45149

Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial aviation and military headset market report covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market Size
  • Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market Trends
  • Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market Analysis

This study identifies the advent of bone conduction communication systems as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aviation and military headset market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aviation and military headset market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the commercial aviation and military headset market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the commercial aviation and military headset market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aviation and military headset market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Military headset - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial aviation headset - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bose Corp.
  • David Clark Co. Inc.
  • Flightcom Corp.
  • INVISIO AB
  • Lightspeed Aviation
  • Plantronics Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Safariland LLC
  • Savox Communications
  • Sonova Holding AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
