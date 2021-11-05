Commercial Closure for the Hogfish Stock in South Atlantic Federal Waters off Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina on November 10, 2021

What/When:

The 2021 commercial harvest of the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina hogfish stock (Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock) in federal waters of the South Atlantic will close at 12:01 a.m. (local time) on November 10, 2021.

Why This Closure Is Happening:

The 2021 commercial catch limit for the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock is 23,456 pounds whole weight. Reports indicate that commercial landings have reached the 2021 commercial catch limit. The accountability measure requires commercial harvest to close when the commercial catch limit has been reached. This closure is necessary to protect the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock.

During The Closure:

The bag and possession limits for the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock in or from South Atlantic federal waters is two fish per person per day.

All sale or purchase of hogfish in or from federal waters of the South Atlantic off Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina is prohibited, and harvest or possession of this species is limited to the bag and possession limits while the recreational sector is open. These bag and possession limits apply to the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock on board a vessel for which a valid Federal commercial or charter vessel/headboat permit for South Atlantic snapper-grouper has been issued, without regard to where such species were harvested, i.e., in state or Federal waters.

Commercial harvest for the 2022 fishing year for the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock in South Atlantic federal waters will open at 12:01 a.m. (local time) on January 1, 2022.

This bulletin provides only a summary of the existing regulations. Full regulations can be found in the Federal Register or at https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/text-idx?SID=383bc195ccbeab4fd6bec1c24905df34&node=sp50.12.622.i&rgn=div6#se50.12.622_1193.

