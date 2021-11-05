Log in
Commercial Closure for the Hogfish Stock in South Atlantic Federal Waters off Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina on November 10, 2021

11/05/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
What/When:

  • The 2021 commercial harvest of the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina hogfish stock (Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock) in federal waters of the South Atlantic will close at 12:01 a.m. (local time) on November 10, 2021.

Why This Closure Is Happening:

  • The 2021 commercial catch limit for the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock is 23,456 pounds whole weight. Reports indicate that commercial landings have reached the 2021 commercial catch limit. The accountability measure requires commercial harvest to close when the commercial catch limit has been reached. This closure is necessary to protect the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock.

During The Closure:

  • The bag and possession limits for the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock in or from South Atlantic federal waters is two fish per person per day.
  • All sale or purchase of hogfish in or from federal waters of the South Atlantic off Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina is prohibited, and harvest or possession of this species is limited to the bag and possession limits while the recreational sector is open. These bag and possession limits apply to the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock on board a vessel for which a valid Federal commercial or charter vessel/headboat permit for South Atlantic snapper-grouper has been issued, without regard to where such species were harvested, i.e., in state or Federal waters.
  • Commercial harvest for the 2022 fishing year for the Georgia through North Carolina hogfish stock in South Atlantic federal waters will open at 12:01 a.m. (local time) on January 1, 2022.

This bulletin provides only a summary of the existing regulations. Full regulations can be found in the Federal Register or at https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/text-idx?SID=383bc195ccbeab4fd6bec1c24905df34&node=sp50.12.622.i&rgn=div6#se50.12.622_1193.

Sign Up for Text Message Alerts - Find Out About Immediate Openings and Closures

NOAA's Text Message Alert Program allows you to receive important fishery related alerts via text message (SMS). Standard message & data rates may apply. You may opt-out at any time.

Text alerts you may receive include:

  • Immediate fishery openings and closures
  • Any significant changes to fishing regulations that happen quickly

Sign up for one or more of the following groups:

  • Gulf of Mexico Recreational Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text GULFRECFISH to 888777
  • Gulf of Mexico Commercial Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text GULFCOMMFISH to 888777
  • South Atlantic Recreational Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text SATLRECFISH to 888777
  • South Atlantic Commercial Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text SATLCOMMFISH to 888777
  • Caribbean Fisheries Related Alerts
    • Text CARIBFISH to 888777
Join us every other Fridayon NOAA Fish Instagramfor Rec Fish Friday!

Other contacts:

Media: Kim Amendola, 727-551-5707

Allison Garrett, 727-551-5750

National Marine Fisheries Service published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


