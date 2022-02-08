Ministry of Coal

Commercial Coal Mines e-Auction



(13th TRANCHE OF AUCTION UNDER THE COAL MINES (SPECIAL PROVISIONS) ACT, 2015)



(3rd TRANCHE OF AUCTION UNDER THE MINES AND MINERAL (DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATIONS) ACT, 1957)





08 FEB 2022

The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under 13th Tranche of CMSP Act and 3rd Tranche of MMDR Act on October 12, 2021. On the 1st day of the e-auction, 5 coal mines were put up for auction out of which 3 coal mines were CMSP coal mines and 2 were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under:-

4 coal mines are fully explored coal mines and 1 coal mine is partially explored coal mine;

The total geological reserves for these 5 coal mines are 1,188.16 MT;

Cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 5.944 MTPA;

The results for Day 1 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (MTPA) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Bankhui* Odisha NA 800.00 Yazdani Steel And Power Limited/ 274545 4.00 18.00 2 Bijahan Odisha 5.26 327.05 Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited/ 237318 4.00 14.00 3 & 4 Brinda & Sasai Jharkhand 0.68 61.05 Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited/ 65013 4.00 8.00 5 Koiajan Assam 0.004 0.06 Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited/ 265144 4.00 81.50

*PRC is not available for the partially explored coal mine.

