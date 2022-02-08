Log in
02/08/2022
Ministry of Coal
Commercial Coal Mines e-Auction

(13th TRANCHE OF AUCTION UNDER THE COAL MINES (SPECIAL PROVISIONS) ACT, 2015)

(3rd TRANCHE OF AUCTION UNDER THE MINES AND MINERAL (DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATIONS) ACT, 1957)
Posted On: 08 FEB 2022 8:43PM by PIB Delhi

The Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under 13th Tranche of CMSP Act and 3rd Tranche of MMDR Act on October 12, 2021. On the 1st day of the e-auction, 5 coal mines were put up for auction out of which 3 coal mines were CMSP coal mines and 2 were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under:-

  • 4 coal mines are fully explored coal mines and 1 coal mine is partially explored coal mine;
  • The total geological reserves for these 5 coal mines are 1,188.16 MT;
  • Cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 5.944 MTPA;

The results for Day 1 are as under:

S. No.

Name of the Mine

State

PRC (MTPA)

Geological Reserves (MT)

Closing Bid Submitted by

Reserve Price (%)

Final Offer (%)

1

Bankhui*

Odisha

NA

800.00

Yazdani Steel And Power Limited/ 274545

4.00

18.00

2

Bijahan

Odisha

5.26

327.05

Mahanadi Mines and

Minerals Private Limited/ 237318

4.00

14.00

3 & 4

Brinda & Sasai

Jharkhand

0.68

61.05

Dalmia Cement Bharat

Limited/ 65013

4.00

8.00

5

Koiajan

Assam

0.004

0.06

Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited/ 265144

4.00

81.50

*PRC is not available for the partially explored coal mine.
********
MV/RKP



(Release ID: 1796658)Visitor Counter : 14


Disclaimer

Ministry of Coal of the Republic of India published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS