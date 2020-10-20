Log in
Commercial Cooking Equipment Market | Increasing Number of Foodservice Establishments to Influence Growth Through 2024 | Technavio

10/20/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The global commercial cooking equipment market is expected to grow by USD 4.82 billion as per Technavio’s market research report. The analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market reveals a market slowdown in the first half of 2020. However, the effect will gradually lessen in the coming quarters. In addition, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005842/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Cookers, Ranges, Fryers, Ovens, and Others), Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-cooking-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of foodservice establishments. In addition, the rising preference for energy-efficient cooking equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial cooking equipment market.

Many players in the foodservice industry are focusing on expanding their operations by opening new branches. For instance, in November 2019, Jamie Oliver’s restaurant Empire announced its plans to open 19 new branches and rebrand two of its Italian restaurants in Bali and Bangkok under a new Jamie Oliver Kitchen brand. Such expansion plans by major players in the foodservice industry are increasing the demand for commercial cooking equipment, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Commercial Cooking Equipment Companies:

Electrolux AB

Electrolux AB operates its business through segments such as Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC and MEA. The company offers skyLine combi oven, boiling and braising pans, cook and chill, chrome fry tops, fryers HP, libero line, multiSlim compact oven, powergrill HP, salamanders, and Speedlight high-speed cooking.

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl operates its business through segments such as Cooking, Bakery, Meal Delivery, Preparation, and Storage Solutions, Refrigeration, Washing and Waste Management, Ice Cream and Beverage Dispense, Ice Makers, Coffee Machines, and Contract, Distribution & Service. The company offers commercial high-speed oven, combi and convection ovens, combi steamers, bake-off ovens, and other kitchen equipment.

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Alto-Shaam Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers ovens, cabinets, rotisseries, servers, display cases, chillers, and fryers.

Duke Manufacturing

Duke Manufacturing operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Serving Systems Steamtables, Holding Units, and Convection Ovens.

FUJIMAK Corp.

FUJIMAK Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Bakery Equipment, Rice Cooking Equipment, Washing and Sterilizing Equipment, Vacuum packing machines, and Cooling&Warming Cart.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

  • Cookers
  • Ranges
  • Fryers
  • Ovens
  • Others

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA
  • Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market – Global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market by product (touchscreen and digital) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

