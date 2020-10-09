Commercial Drones Market | Rise in Application of Drones to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

The global commercial drones market size is poised to grow by USD 20.39 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The use of drones is highly preferred as they effectively deliver goods in a shorter time than road transport. The use of drones for delivery helps in overcoming the limitations caused by the increasing traffic congestion. Furthermore, drones are also intensively being deployed in disaster management applications and are being used to deliver food medical kits and other packages to the people disaster-hit regions. Additionally, drones are witnessing increased applications in the field of agriculture, weather forecasting, town planning, mining, and surveying. The high growth potential of the market has spurred venture capital investments in companies developing drones and their software. This has also led various governing bodies to legalize commercial drone operations. Thus, technological advances and its use in diversified applications will significantly influence the growth of the global commercial drones market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major commercial drones market growth came from software segment. The software segment primarily comprises of software solutions used in drones for real-time data analysis, along with services pertaining to upgradation, maintenance, and training, which are offered by market vendors to end-users. Moreover, the demand for software in drones is increasing to improve data analytics and extract the required data from a large amount of real-time data generated from various sectors including, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and government.

North America accounted for the largest commercial drones market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The expanding use of drones in various commercial applications such as agriculture and oil and gas pipeline surveys, construction purposes, and logistics will significantly influence commercial drones market growth in this region.

The global commercial drones market is fragmented. 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics, FLIR Systems Inc., Intel Corp., Parrot SA, Remote Monitored Systems PLC, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this commercial drones market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global commercial drones market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Technological Advances in Commercial Drones will be a Key Market Trend

The drone manufacturing companies are highly focused on developing advanced drone technologies that have broader applications to meet the growing demand from consumers and end-user industries. The developments in solutions, sensors, and technologies are swiftly leading to a change in size, shape, and applications of drones. Vendors are also using advanced technologies such as cloud computing, AI, DL, and ML to offer next-generation drones.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Commercial Drones Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial drones market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial drones market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial drones market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial drones market vendors

