Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commercial Telematics Market Growth will Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% during 2020-2024 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the commercial telematics market, operating under the information technology industry. The latest report on the commercial telematics market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 23.15 bn, at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005720/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Telematics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Telematics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, General Motors Co., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., Volkswagen Group, and Volvo Group are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing adoption of driver assistance systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Vendors are focusing on the development of usage-based insurance (UBI) in connected cars and smart apps, which will also contribute to the growth of the commercial telematics market. However, the complexity of telematics software and hardware design might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Commercial Telematics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Commercial Telematics Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Solutions
    • Services
  • Platform
    • Embedded Systems
    • Tethered Systems
    • Smartphone Integration Systems
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA

Commercial Telematics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial telematics market report covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Telematics Market Size
  • Commercial Telematics Market Trends
  • Commercial Telematics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growth of embedded telematics solutions as one of the primary trends anticipated to boost the Commercial Telematics Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Telematics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial telematics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the commercial telematics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the commercial telematics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial telematics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform placement
  • Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental AG
  • General Motors Co.
  • Geotab Inc.
  • Omnitracs LLC
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Visteon Corp.
  • Volkswagen Group
  • Volvo Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : GABC) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
AQ
05:52pARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES : Announces New Ceiling Solutions to Improve Indoor Air Quality
AQ
05:52pArmstrong Announces New Ceiling Solutions to Improve Indoor Air Quality
GL
05:52pGerman American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
GL
05:50pDENISON MINES : Investor Update October 2020
PU
05:50pB&G FOODS :  Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco® Brand
PU
05:50pOPTHEA : Receives A$8.5m R&D Tax Incentive
PU
05:50pCHEGG : Q3-20 Investor Presentation
PU
05:50pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.Q2 FY2021 Results Notification
PU
05:50pCSE BULLETIN : Delist - Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp. (VCAN)
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
3Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
4Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
5SAP drags down German shares, COVID-19 worries weigh on broader Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group