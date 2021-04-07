Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), February 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 7 April 2021

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : February 2021

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in February 2021 amounted to 4,022.2 million euros (4,851.3 million dollars) in comparison with 4,362.6 million euros (4,743.0 million dollars) in February 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 7.8%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in February 2021 recorded a drop of 173.3 million euros or 5.1% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in February 2021 recorded a drop of 168.6 million euros or 5.0%, in comparison with February 2020 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in February 2021 amounted to 2,880.6 million euros (3,495.4 million dollars) in comparison with 2,654.2 million euros (2,902.9 million dollars) in February 2020, recording an increase, in euros, of 8.5%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in February 2021 an increase of 76.0 million euros or 3.7% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in February 2021 recorded an increase of 75.9 million euros or 3.7%, in comparison with February 2020 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in February 2021 amounted to 1,141.6 million euros (1,355.9 million dollars) in comparison with 1,708.4 million euros (1,840.1 million dollars) in February 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 33.2%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in February 2021 recorded a drop of 249.3 million euros or 18.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in February 2021 recorded a drop of 244.5 million euros or 18.3%, in comparison with February 2020 (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 2-month period from January to February 2021 amounted to 7,995.9 million euros (9,676.1 million dollars) in comparison with 9,110.7 million euros (9,997.6 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 12.2%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 535.8 million euros or 7.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 516.8 million euros or 7.6%, in comparison with the period from January to February 2020 (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 2-month period from January to February 2021 amounted to 5,400.9 million euros (6,573.9 million dollars) in comparison with 5,508.8 million euros (6,081.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 2.0%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 95.3 million euros or 2.4% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 97.2 million euros or 2.4%, in comparison with the period from January to February 2020 (Table 5).

The deficit of the trade balance, for the 2-month period from January to February 2021 amounted to 2,595.0 million euros (3,102.2 million dollars) in comparison with 3,601.9 million euros (3,916.6 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 28.0%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of 631.1 million euros or 22.6% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 614.0 million euros or 22.2% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the

transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra- Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel. : +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of International Transactions Statistics email : data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi Tel. : +30 213 135 2042 Fax : +30 213 135 2398 e-mail : e.pandi@statistics.gr

