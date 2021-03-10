Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), January 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : January 2021

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in January 2021 amounted to 3,953.2 million euros (4,799.9 million dollars) in comparison with 4,747.7 million euros (5,254.2 million dollars) in January 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 16.7%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in January 2021 recorded a drop of 374.2 million euros or 10.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in January 2021 recorded a drop of 359.9 million euros or 10.6%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in January 2021 amounted to 2,510.3 million euros (3,066.2 million dollars) in comparison with 2,854.7 million euros (3,178.3 million dollars) in January 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 12.1%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in January 2021 an increase of 19.8 million euros or 1.0% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in January 2021 recorded an increase of 21.6 million euros or 1.1%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in January 2021 amounted to 1,442.9 million euros (1,733.7 million dollars) in comparison with 1,893.0 million euros (2,075.9 million dollars) in January 2020, recording a drop, in euros, of 23.8%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in January 2021 recorded a drop of 394.0 million euros or 27.3% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in January 2021 recorded a drop of 381.5 million euros or 26.8%, in comparison with January 2020 (Table 1).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

(1) By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra-Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel. : +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of International Transactions Statistics email :data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi Tel. : +30 213 135 2042 Fax : +30 213 135 2398 e-mail :e.pandi@statistics.gr

Table 1. Trade Balance : January 2019 - 2021

Million euros

2019

January

2020(1)

2021 (1)Changes % 2020/2019 2021/2020

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

B. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV.Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

4,629.6

4,747.7

3,953.2

2.6 -16.7

4,536.6

4,721.2

3,941.0

4.1 -16.5

3,273.9

3,437.5

3,063.3

5.0 -10.9

3,180.9

3,411.0

3,051.1

7.2 -10.6

2,507.3

2,854.7

2,510.3

13.9 -12.1

2,505.2

2,850.5

2,507.9

13.8 -12.0

1,802.2

1,993.0

2,012.8

10.6 1.0

1,800.1

1,988.8

2,010.4

10.5 1.1

-2,122.3

-1,893.0

-1,442.9

-10.8 -23.8

-2,031.4

-1,870.7

-1,433.1

-7.9 -23.4

-1,471.7

-1,444.5

-1,050.5

-1.8 -27.3

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

-1,380.8

-1,422.2

-1,040.7

3.0 -26.8

USD (2) million

January

2019

2020(1)

2021 (1)Changes % 2020/2019 2021/2020

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

Β. Exports-Dispatches

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

ΙΙΙ. Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

5,269.3

5,254.2

4,799.9

-0.3 -8.6

5,163.5

5,224.9

4,785.1

1.2 -8.4

3,726.3

3,804.3

3,719.4

2.1 -2.2

3,620.5

3,775.0

3,704.6

4.3 -1.9

2,871.1

3,178.3

3,066.2

10.7 -3.5

2,868.7

3,173.6

3,063.2

10.6 -3.5

2,063.7

2,218.9

2,458.5

7.5 10.8

2,061.3

2,214.2

2,455.5

7.4 10.9

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I) -2,398.2 -2,075.9 -1,733.7 -13.4 -16.5

D. Trade Balance excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

-2,294.8

-2,051.3

-1,721.9

-1,662.6

-1,585.4

-1,260.9

-1,559.2

-1,560.8

-1,249.1

-10.6 -16.1

-4.6 -20.5

0.1 -20.0

(1)

(2)

Provisional data.

Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

Table 2. Imports-Arrivals, Exports-Dispatches including oil products, January 2019 - 2021

January

Changes %

2019

2020(1)

2021 (1)

I. European Union

II. Third countries Total

2,156.0 2,473.6 4,629.6

2,323.3 2,160.8

2,424.4 1,792.4

4,747.7 3,953.2

2020/2019 2021/2020 7.8 -7.0 -2.0 -26.1 2.6 -16.7

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

January

Changes %

2019

2020(1)

2021 (1)

I. European Union

II. Third countries Total

2,453.9 2,815.4 5,269.3

2,571.2 2,623.6

2,683.0 2,176.3

5,254.2 4,799.9

2020/2019 2021/2020 4.8 2.0 -4.7 -18.9 -0.3 -8.6

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

January

Changes %

2019

2020(1)

2021 (1)

I. European Union

II. Third countries Total

1,591.5 1,279.6 2,871.1

1,738.5 1,754.0

1,439.8 1,312.2

3,178.3 3,066.2

2020/2019 2021/2020 9.2 0.9 12.5 -8.9 10.7 -3.5

(1)

Provisional data.

(2)

Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

January 2019-2021, million €

2019

2020

2021

Arrivals EUDispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

Table 3. Imports-Arrivals, Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, January 2019 - 2021

January

Changes %

2019

2020(1)

2021 (1)

I. European Union

II. Third countries Total

2,096.4 1,177.5 3,273.9

2,265.9 1,171.6 3,437.5

2,086.7

976.6 3,063.3

2020/2019 2021/2020 8.1 -7.9 -0.5 -16.6 5.0 -10.9

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

January

Changes %

2019

2020(1)

2021 (1)

I. European Union

II. Third countries Total

2,386.0 1,340.3 3,726.3

2,507.6 2,533.6

1,296.7 1,185.8

3,804.3 3,719.4

2020/2019 2021/2020 5.1 1.0 -3.3 -8.6 2.1 -2.2

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

January

Changes %

2019

2020(1)

2021 (1)

I. European Union 1,365.1 1,481.4 1,686.3

II. Third countries Total

698.6 2,063.7

737.5 2,218.9

772.2 2,458.5

2020/2019 2021/2020 8.5 13.8 5.6 4.7 7.5 10.8

(1)

Provisional data.

(2)

Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil products, January 2019-2021, million €

2,265.9

2021

2019

2020

Arrivals EUDispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

4