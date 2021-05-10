Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), March 2021

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus,10 May 2021

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : March 2021

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in March 2021 amounted to 5,428.4 million euros (6,440.1 million dollars) in comparison with 4,124.3 million euros (4,549.2 million dollars) in March 2020, recording an increase, in euros, of 31.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in March 2021 recorded an increase of 1,034.5 million euros or 32.1% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in March 2021 recorded an increase of 1,036.7 million euros or 32.3%, in comparison with March 2020 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in March 2021 amounted to 3,338.1 million euros (3,983.9 million dollars) in comparison with 2,479.8 million euros (2,751.6 million dollars) in March 2020, recording an increase, in euros, of 34.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in March 2021 an increase of 574.0 million euros or 29.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in March 2021 recorded an increase of 574.2 million euros or 30.0%, in comparison with March 2020 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in March 2021 amounted to 2,090.3 million euros (2,456.2 million dollars) in comparison with 1,644.5 million euros (1,797.6 million dollars) in March 2020, recording an increase, in euros, of 27.1%.The corresponding

value of deficit excluding oil products in March 2021 recorded an increase of 460.5 million euros or 35.4% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in March 2021 recorded an increase of 462.5 million euros or 35.8%, in comparison with March 2020 (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 3-month period from January to March 2021 amounted to 13,490.4 million euros (16,196.2 million dollars) in comparison with 13,236.0 million euros (14,547.9 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2020, recording an increase, in euros, of 1.9%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 524.0 million euros or 5.2% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 545.8 million euros or 5.5%, in comparison with the period from January to March 2020 (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 3-month period from January to March 2021 amounted to 8,756.2 million euros (10,578.5 million dollars) in comparison with 7,988.6 million euros (8,832.9 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2020, recording an increase, in euros, of 9.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 684.2 million euros or 11.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 686.2 million euros or 11.5%, in comparison with the period from January to March 2020 (Table 5).

The deficit of the trade balance, for the 3-month period from January to March 2021 amounted to 4,734.2 million euros (5,617.7 million dollars) in comparison with 5,247.4 million euros (5,715.0 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2020,

recording a drop, in euros, of 9.8%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of 160.2 million euros or 3.9% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 140.4 million euros or 3.5% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the

transactions below the statistical threshold(1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra- Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

