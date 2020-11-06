Log in
Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), September 2020

11/06/2020 | 05:17am EST

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 6 November 2020

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : September 2020

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in September 2020 amounted to 4,037.2 million euros (4,742.9 million dollars) in comparison with 4,807.0 million euros (5,273.8 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 16.0%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in September 2020 recorded an increase of 62.5 million euros or 1.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded an increase of 61.4 million euros or 1.7%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in September 2020 amounted to 2,556.8 million euros (3,021.8 million dollars) in comparison with 2,860.1 million euros (3,156.9 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 10.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in September 2020 an increase of 131.3 million euros or 6.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded an increase of 131.4 million euros or 6.8%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in September 2020 amounted to 1,480.4 million euros (1,721.1 million dollars) in comparison with 1,946.9 million euros (2,116.9 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 24.0%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in September 2020 recorded a drop of 68.8 million euros or 4.2% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded a drop of 70.0 million euros or 4.3%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 35,854.0 million euros (40,199.9 million dollars) in comparison with 41,988.9 million euros (47,034.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 14.6%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 1,806.5 million euros or 5.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,586.3 million euros or 5.2%, in comparison with the period from January to September 2019 (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 22,347.8 million euros (25,199.3 million dollars) in comparison with 25,313.3 million euros (28,525.5 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 11.7%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 252.3 million euros or 1.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 253.5 million euros or 1.5%, in comparison with the period from January to September 2019 (Table 5).

The deficit of the trade balance, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 13,506.2 million euros (15,000.6 million dollars) in comparison with 16,675.6 million euros (18,508.6 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 19.0%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of 2,058.8 million euros or 15.1% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,839.8 million euros or 13.8% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the

transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

  1. By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra- Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Division of Business Statistics

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Section of International Transactions Statistics

email

: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi

Tel.

: +30 213 135 2042

Fax

: +30 213 135 2398

e-mail

: e.pandi@statistics.gr

1

Table 1. Trade Balance : September 2018 - 2020

Million euros

SeptemberChanges %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

B. Exports-Dispatches

4,514.0

4,807.0

4,037.2

6.5

-16.0

4,502.5

4,804.7

4,033.8

6.7

-16.0

3,109.6

3,553.5

3,616.0

14.3

1.8

3,098.1

3,551.2

3,612.6

14.6

1.7

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

2,672.0

2,860.1

2,556.8

7.0

-10.6

2,664.9

2,858.4

2,555.2

7.3

-10.6

1,749.9

1,920.3

2,051.6

9.7

6.8

1,742.8

1,918.6

2,050.0

10.1

6.8

-1,842.0

-1,946.9

-1,480.4

5.7

-24.0

-1,837.6

-1,946.3

-1,478.6

5.9

-24.0

-1,359.7

-1,633.2

-1,564.4

20.1

-4.2

-1,355.3

-1,632.6

-1,562.6

20.5

-4.3

USD (2) million

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

Α. Imports-Arrivals

Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

Β. Exports-Dispatches

5,247.0

5,273.8

4,742.9

0.5

-10.1

5,233.6

5,271.3

4,738.9

0.7

-10.1

3,614.5

3,898.6

4,248.0

7.9

9.0

3,601.1

3,896.1

4,244.0

8.2

8.9

Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches

ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships

  • Excluding oil products and including the value of ships

ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships

C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)

D. Trade Balance

excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)

E. Trade Balance

excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)

F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and

the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)

3,124.4

3,156.9

3,021.8

1.0

-4.3

3,116.0

3,155.1

3,019.9

1.3

-4.3

2,046.1

2,119.6

2,424.8

3.6

14.4

2,037.7

2,117.8

2,422.9

3.9

14.4

-2,122.6

-2,116.9

-1,721.1

-0.3

-18.7

-2,117.6

-2,116.2

-1,719.0

-0.1

-18.8

-1,568.4

-1,779.0

-1,823.2

13.4

2.5

-1,563.4

-1,778.3

-1,821.1

13.7

2.4

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

2

Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, September 2018 - 2020

Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,200.7

2,576.9

2,588.2

17.1

0.4

II. Third countries

2,313.3

2,230.1

1,449.0

-3.6

-35.0

Total

4,514.0

4,807.0

4,037.2

6.5

-16.0

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,558.0

2,827.1

3,040.7

10.5

7.6

II. Third countries

2,689.0

2,446.7

1,702.2

-9.0

-30.4

Total

5,247.0

5,273.8

4,742.9

0.5

-10.1

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,289.4

1,499.3

1,508.9

16.3

0.6

II. Third countries

1,382.6

1,360.8

1,047.9

-1.6

-23.0

Total

2,672.0

2,860.1

2,556.8

7.0

-10.6

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,507.8

1,654.8

1,783.3

9.7

7.8

II. Third countries

1,616.6

1,502.1

1,238.5

-7.1

-17.5

Total

3,124.4

3,156.9

3,021.8

1.0

-4.3

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,

September 2018-2020,

million €

2,576.9

2,588.2

2,200.7

2,313.3

2,230.1

1,499.3

1,508.9

1,382.6

1,360.8

1,449.0

1,289.4

1,047.9

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

3

Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, September 2018 - 2020 Imports - Arrivals (€ million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,087.2

2,444.6

2,529.2

17.1

3.5

II. Third countries

1,022.4

1,108.9

1,086.8

8.5

-2.0

Total

3,109.6

3,553.5

3,616.0

14.3

1.8

Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

2,426.1

2,682.0

2,971.3

10.5

10.8

II. Third countries

1,188.4

1,216.6

1,276.7

2.4

4.9

Total

3,614.5

3,898.6

4,248.0

7.9

9.0

Exports - Dispatches (€ million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,088.9

1,267.0

1,365.6

16.4

7.8

II. Third countries

661.0

653.3

686.0

-1.2

5.0

Total

1,749.9

1,920.3

2,051.6

9.7

6.8

Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)

September

Changes %

2018

2019(1)

2020 (1)

2019/2018

2020/2019

I. European Union

1,273.2

1,398.5

1,613.9

9.8

15.4

II. Third countries

772.9

721.1

810.9

-6.7

12.5

Total

2,046.1

2,119.6

2,424.8

3.6

14.4

  1. Provisional data.
  2. Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.

The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.

In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).

Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil products, September 2018-2020, million €

2,444.6

2,529.2

2,087.2

1,267.0

1,365.6

1,088.9

1,108.9

1,086.8

1,022.4

661.0

653.3

686.0

2018

2019

2020

Arrivals EU

Dispatches EU

Imports Third countries

Exports Third countries

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 10:16:13 UTC
