Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), September 2020

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 6 November 2020

PRESS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : September 2020

( Provisional Data )

The total value of imports-arrivals, in September 2020 amounted to 4,037.2 million euros (4,742.9 million dollars) in comparison with 4,807.0 million euros (5,273.8 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 16.0%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in September 2020 recorded an increase of 62.5 million euros or 1.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded an increase of 61.4 million euros or 1.7%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of exports-dispatches, in September 2020 amounted to 2,556.8 million euros (3,021.8 million dollars) in comparison with 2,860.1 million euros (3,156.9 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 10.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in September 2020 an increase of 131.3 million euros or 6.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded an increase of 131.4 million euros or 6.8%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).

The deficit of the trade balance, in September 2020 amounted to 1,480.4 million euros (1,721.1 million dollars) in comparison with 1,946.9 million euros (2,116.9 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 24.0%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in September 2020 recorded a drop of 68.8 million euros or 4.2% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded a drop of 70.0 million euros or 4.3%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).

The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 35,854.0 million euros (40,199.9 million dollars) in comparison with 41,988.9 million euros (47,034.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 14.6%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 1,806.5 million euros or 5.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,586.3 million euros or 5.2%, in comparison with the period from January to September 2019 (Table 5).

The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 22,347.8 million euros (25,199.3 million dollars) in comparison with 25,313.3 million euros (28,525.5 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 11.7%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 252.3 million euros or 1.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 253.5 million euros or 1.5%, in comparison with the period from January to September 2019 (Table 5).

The deficit of the trade balance, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 13,506.2 million euros (15,000.6 million dollars) in comparison with 16,675.6 million euros (18,508.6 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 19.0%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of 2,058.8 million euros or 15.1% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,839.8 million euros or 13.8% (Table 5).

The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the

transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.

By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra- Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.

Information for methodological issues: Information for data provision: Division of Business Statistics Tel. : +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310 Section of International Transactions Statistics email : data.dissem@statistics.gr Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi Tel. : +30 213 135 2042 Fax : +30 213 135 2398 e-mail : e.pandi@statistics.gr

1