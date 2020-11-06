|
Commercial Transactions of Greece (Merchandise Trade) (Provisional Data), September 2020
11/06/2020 | 05:17am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 6 November 2020
PRESS RELEASE
COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS OF GREECE : September 2020
( Provisional Data )
The total value of imports-arrivals, in September 2020 amounted to 4,037.2 million euros (4,742.9 million dollars) in comparison with 4,807.0 million euros (5,273.8 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 16.0%. The corresponding value excluding oil products in September 2020 recorded an increase of 62.5 million euros or 1.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded an increase of 61.4 million euros or 1.7%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).
The total value of exports-dispatches, in September 2020 amounted to 2,556.8 million euros (3,021.8 million dollars) in comparison with 2,860.1 million euros (3,156.9 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 10.6%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded in September 2020 an increase of 131.3 million euros or 6.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded an increase of 131.4 million euros or 6.8%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).
The deficit of the trade balance, in September 2020 amounted to 1,480.4 million euros (1,721.1 million dollars) in comparison with 1,946.9 million euros (2,116.9 million dollars) in September 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 24.0%.The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in September 2020 recorded a drop of 68.8 million euros or 4.2% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in September 2020 recorded a drop of 70.0 million euros or 4.3%, in comparison with September 2019 (Table 1).
The total value of imports-arrivals, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 35,854.0 million euros (40,199.9 million dollars) in comparison with 41,988.9 million euros (47,034.1 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 14.6%.The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded a drop of 1,806.5 million euros or 5.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,586.3 million euros or 5.2%, in comparison with the period from January to September 2019 (Table 5).
The total value of exports-dispatches, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 22,347.8 million euros (25,199.3 million dollars) in comparison with 25,313.3 million euros (28,525.5 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 11.7%. The corresponding value excluding oil products recorded an increase of 252.3 million euros or 1.5% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships recorded an increase of 253.5 million euros or 1.5%, in comparison with the period from January to September 2019 (Table 5).
The deficit of the trade balance, for the 9-month period from January to September 2020 amounted to 13,506.2 million euros (15,000.6 million dollars) in comparison with 16,675.6 million euros (18,508.6 million dollars) for the corresponding period of the year 2019, recording a drop, in euros, of 19.0%. The corresponding deficit excluding oil products recorded a drop of 2,058.8 million euros or 15.1% and the corresponding deficit excluding oil products and ships recorded a drop of 1,839.8 million euros or 13.8% (Table 5).
The monthly data of Intra EU transactions, have been adjusted to the total trade transactions with EU countries, including the
transactions below the statistical threshold (1), on the basis of the Recapitulative Statements of Intra-EU Deliveries and Acquisitions that are submitted by the enterprises to the Ministry of Finance. Accordingly, the provisional data from the "incomplete customs declarations" have been incorporated in the monthly data on trade with third countries and, after having been completed, they will be replaced by the final data.
-
By virtue of EU Regulations on the compilation of intra-EU trade statistics, Member States set out a "statistical exemption threshold". On the basis of the exemption threshold, the enterprises whose transactions are below the statistical threshold are exempted from the obligation to submit data on their intra- Community transactions (Intrastat declaration). The aim is to reduce the burden on enterprises. The statistical exemption threshold, valid for each year, is specified and released by ELSTAT on a yearly basis.
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Division of Business Statistics
|
Tel.
|
: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Section of International Transactions Statistics
|
email
|
: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section : Eleni Pandi
|
|
|
Tel.
|
: +30 213 135 2042
|
|
|
Fax
|
: +30 213 135 2398
|
|
|
e-mail
|
: e.pandi@statistics.gr
|
|
1
Table 1. Trade Balance : September 2018 - 2020
Million euros
SeptemberChanges %
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
Α. Imports-Arrivals
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
B. Exports-Dispatches
|
4,514.0
|
4,807.0
|
4,037.2
|
6.5
|
-16.0
|
4,502.5
|
4,804.7
|
4,033.8
|
6.7
|
-16.0
|
3,109.6
|
3,553.5
|
3,616.0
|
14.3
|
1.8
|
3,098.1
|
3,551.2
|
3,612.6
|
14.6
|
1.7
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
D. Trade Balance
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
E. Trade Balance
excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
2,672.0
|
2,860.1
|
2,556.8
|
7.0
|
-10.6
|
2,664.9
|
2,858.4
|
2,555.2
|
7.3
|
-10.6
|
1,749.9
|
1,920.3
|
2,051.6
|
9.7
|
6.8
|
1,742.8
|
1,918.6
|
2,050.0
|
10.1
|
6.8
|
-1,842.0
|
-1,946.9
|
-1,480.4
|
5.7
|
-24.0
|
-1,837.6
|
-1,946.3
|
-1,478.6
|
5.9
|
-24.0
|
-1,359.7
|
-1,633.2
|
-1,564.4
|
20.1
|
-4.2
|
-1,355.3
|
-1,632.6
|
-1,562.6
|
20.5
|
-4.3
USD (2) million
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
Α. Imports-Arrivals
Ι. Total Imports-Arrivals
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
Β. Exports-Dispatches
|
5,247.0
|
5,273.8
|
4,742.9
|
0.5
|
-10.1
|
5,233.6
|
5,271.3
|
4,738.9
|
0.7
|
-10.1
|
3,614.5
|
3,898.6
|
4,248.0
|
7.9
|
9.0
|
3,601.1
|
3,896.1
|
4,244.0
|
8.2
|
8.9
Ι. Total Exports-Dispatches
ΙΙ. Excluding the value of ships
-
Excluding oil products and including the value of ships
ΙV. Excluding oil products and the value of ships
C. Trade Balance (=B.I-A.I)
D. Trade Balance
excluding the value of ships (=Β.ΙI - Α.ΙΙ)
E. Trade Balance
excluding oil products and including the value of ships (=Β.ΙIΙ - Α.ΙΙΙ)
F. Trade Balance excluding oil products and
the value of ships (=Β.ΙV - Α.ΙV)
|
3,124.4
|
3,156.9
|
3,021.8
|
1.0
|
-4.3
|
3,116.0
|
3,155.1
|
3,019.9
|
1.3
|
-4.3
|
2,046.1
|
2,119.6
|
2,424.8
|
3.6
|
14.4
|
2,037.7
|
2,117.8
|
2,422.9
|
3.9
|
14.4
|
-2,122.6
|
-2,116.9
|
-1,721.1
|
-0.3
|
-18.7
|
-2,117.6
|
-2,116.2
|
-1,719.0
|
-0.1
|
-18.8
|
-1,568.4
|
-1,779.0
|
-1,823.2
|
13.4
|
2.5
|
-1,563.4
|
-1,778.3
|
-1,821.1
|
13.7
|
2.4
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
Table 2. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches including oil products, September 2018 - 2020
Imports - Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,200.7
|
2,576.9
|
2,588.2
|
17.1
|
0.4
|
II. Third countries
|
2,313.3
|
2,230.1
|
1,449.0
|
-3.6
|
-35.0
|
Total
|
4,514.0
|
4,807.0
|
4,037.2
|
6.5
|
-16.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,558.0
|
2,827.1
|
3,040.7
|
10.5
|
7.6
|
II. Third countries
|
2,689.0
|
2,446.7
|
1,702.2
|
-9.0
|
-30.4
|
Total
|
5,247.0
|
5,273.8
|
4,742.9
|
0.5
|
-10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,289.4
|
1,499.3
|
1,508.9
|
16.3
|
0.6
|
II. Third countries
|
1,382.6
|
1,360.8
|
1,047.9
|
-1.6
|
-23.0
|
Total
|
2,672.0
|
2,860.1
|
2,556.8
|
7.0
|
-10.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,507.8
|
1,654.8
|
1,783.3
|
9.7
|
7.8
|
II. Third countries
|
1,616.6
|
1,502.1
|
1,238.5
|
-7.1
|
-17.5
|
Total
|
3,124.4
|
3,156.9
|
3,021.8
|
1.0
|
-4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
|
|
|
Diagram 1. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches,
|
|
|
|
|
September 2018-2020,
|
million €
|
|
|
|
|
2,576.9
|
2,588.2
|
|
2,200.7
|
2,313.3
|
2,230.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,499.3
|
|
1,508.9
|
|
|
1,382.6
|
1,360.8
|
1,449.0
|
|
1,289.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,047.9
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
Table 3. Imports-Arrivals,Exports-Dispatches excluding oil products, September 2018 - 2020 Imports - Arrivals (€ million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,087.2
|
2,444.6
|
2,529.2
|
17.1
|
3.5
|
II. Third countries
|
1,022.4
|
1,108.9
|
1,086.8
|
8.5
|
-2.0
|
Total
|
3,109.6
|
3,553.5
|
3,616.0
|
14.3
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports - Arrivals (USD(2) million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
2,426.1
|
2,682.0
|
2,971.3
|
10.5
|
10.8
|
II. Third countries
|
1,188.4
|
1,216.6
|
1,276.7
|
2.4
|
4.9
|
Total
|
3,614.5
|
3,898.6
|
4,248.0
|
7.9
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (€ million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,088.9
|
1,267.0
|
1,365.6
|
16.4
|
7.8
|
II. Third countries
|
661.0
|
653.3
|
686.0
|
-1.2
|
5.0
|
Total
|
1,749.9
|
1,920.3
|
2,051.6
|
9.7
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports - Dispatches (USD(2) million)
|
|
|
September
|
|
Changes %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019(1)
|
2020 (1)
|
2019/2018
|
2020/2019
|
I. European Union
|
1,273.2
|
1,398.5
|
1,613.9
|
9.8
|
15.4
|
II. Third countries
|
772.9
|
721.1
|
810.9
|
-6.7
|
12.5
|
Total
|
2,046.1
|
2,119.6
|
2,424.8
|
3.6
|
14.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provisional data.
-
Τhe value in dollars of imports and exports is based on the average exchange rate USD / € of the reporting month in the relevant year.
The imports and exports of the bilateral trade with the United Kingdom are included in the corresponding trade figures with the Third Countries, given that the United Kingdom is now considered a non-EU country.
In order to ensure comparability of statistics over time, the United Kingdom is considered a Third Country in the cross-time analyses. In this context, the time series have been re-produced, aiming at consistent comparisons at EU 27 Member States level (excluding the UK throughout the time series).
Diagram 2. Imports - Arrivals, Exports - Dispatches excluding oil products, September 2018-2020, million €
2,087.2
|
|
1,267.0
|
1,365.6
|
1,088.9
|
|
1,108.9
|
1,086.8
|
1,022.4
|
661.0
|
653.3
|
686.0
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrivals EU
|
Dispatches EU
|
Imports Third countries
|
Exports Third countries
|
|