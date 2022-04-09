Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Commercial border crossings in El Paso slow to snail's pace after Texas steps up security

04/09/2022 | 06:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man is seen outside of his truck as he waits to cross into the United States at the Zaragoza-Ysleta border crossing bridge in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) - Hundreds of commercial trucks waited in an hours-long line on Saturday to cross the border from the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez into El Paso after Texas Governor Gregg Abbott ordered state troopers to step up inspections of north-bound vehicles.

"I've been here since 3 p.m. yesterday, I still haven't been able to cross," Mexican truck driver José Alberto Marin said as he waited to reach the port of entry.

"Who knows how much longer it will take," he added, saying that he was hauling a load of lamps bound for the United States.

The commercial border crossings between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso slowed to a snail's pace after Abbott directed the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday to begin conducting "enhanced safety inspections" of vehicles at the international ports of entry into Texas.

Abbott's order cited "cartels that smuggle illicit contraband and people across our southern border" as the reason for the stepped-up measures.

Manuel Sotelo, vice president of the northern region of Mexico's national chamber of freight transportation, said the lengthy wait times could be a "catastrophe" for the region's import-export and shipping industries.

Due to the slowdown, about 1,000 commercial trucks were able to cross the busiest bridge into El Paso on Friday, down from a daily average of 2,000, he said.

Abbott's office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Ciudad Juarez is home to hundreds of factories, some owned by American or international companies, that manufacture everything from auto parts to electrical and medical equipment, with many of the products bound for export.

(Reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez in Ciudad Juarez and Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Jose Luis Gonzalez


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aA. BATTLE : Dozens of Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv as battle looms in east
RE
01:38aEconomy, climate and trust at centre of Australia's May 21 election
RE
01:35aUk military intelligence-efforts to generate more fighting power…
RE
01:34aUk military intelligence-in response to mounting losses, russian…
RE
01:29aShelling hits school apartment building in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - governor
RE
01:02aS.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister -News1
RE
12:58aNine trains ready for evacuations on Sunday from Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
RE
12:58aResidents of ukraine's luhansk region will be able to use nine t…
RE
12:43aS.Korea lawmaker Choo Kyung-ho nominated as new finance minister -News1
RE
12:38aDozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv - local official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Zelenskiy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
2Elon Musk, On Twitter Blue Subscription, Says "Maybe Even An Option To ..
3Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in pa..
4Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
5Musk proposes Twitter Blue subscription shake-up days after disclosing ..

HOT NEWS