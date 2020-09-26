Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 03:29pm EDT
Commerzbank AG annual results news conference in Frankfurt

German lender Commerzbank has poached a senior executive of its larger rival Deutsche Bank to assume the role of chief executive, filling a leadership vacuum after months of turmoil.

Manfred Knof, head of Deutsche Bank's retail business in Germany, will assume the top spot at Germany's No. 2 lender on Jan. 1.

He succeeds Martin Zielke, who resigned this summer in the wake of a revolt led by the private equity investor Cerberus, one of the lender's largest shareholders who was pressing for big changes at the bank.

The appointment allows Commerzbank to move forward with a new strategic plan that was put on hold until a new leader was found. The bank is looking at branch closures and shedding international staff to save costs.

Hans-Joerg Vetter, chairman of Commerzbank's supervisory board since last month, has told employees that the lender is not a "restructuring case, but Commerzbank must become more efficient".

"It needs to increase its revenues, reduce costs, and to question the status quo," Vetter told employees, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.

In choosing Knof, Vetter overlooked two current Commerzbank board members who had been in the running.

Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were in merger talks last year but called them off. Since then, Deutsche Bank launched a broad restructuring that sought to cut nearly 18,000 jobs, while Commerzbank has largely marked time.

The initial reaction from one top investor was cautiously optimistic. The focus is now on implementing change, and success will very much depend on the relationship between Vetter and Knof, said the person with knowledge of the investor's position.

Knof will assume office subject to approval from its regulator, the European Central Bank.

Knof is an "experienced and highly effective top manager who has proven himself in a wide range of tasks in the financial services industry", Vetter said.

Deutsche Bank's deputy CEO, Karl von Rohr, will take over Knof's responsibilities, Deutsche Bank said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Alison Williams and Christina Fincher)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -2.15% 4.002 Delayed Quote.-27.46%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.49% 6.774 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
DWS GROUP GMBH & CO. KGAA -0.37% 28.2 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Coty Inc. Investors of Important November 3 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – COTY
GL
03:52pXPENG : Chinese automaker unveils flying electric car
AQ
03:40pCOMMERZBANK : Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors more
PU
03:29pCommerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
RE
03:01pBOOKS-A-MILLION : Honors U.S. Military with Coffee for the Troops Program Through October 24
BU
02:55pCOMMERZBANK : Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors
PU
02:50pCommerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO
RE
02:45pABA AMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Greg brown jr. named aba vp of administration
PU
02:35pCOMMERZBANK : appoints new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors
PU
02:30pCOMMERZBANK : Manfred Knof to become the new Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
2NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims
3CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : H175 to bolster Omni's oil and gas operations in Brazil
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group