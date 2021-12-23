Log in
Commission's proposal for Directive on global minimum taxation for multinational groups circulated for comments

12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
Ministry of Finance
22.12.202116.18| Published in English on 23.12.2021 at 11.59
Press release

On 22 December 2021, the European Commission issued a proposal for a Council Directive concerning a global minimum level of taxation for multinational groups. The proposal is based on the project to reform international income taxation, launched by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD.

The Ministry of Finance sent the proposal for the Directive out for comments on 22 December. The deadline for submitting comments is 10 January 2022. The Ministry will publish the comments received on the project page.

New regulation targets largest operators

The aim of the global minimum tax is to make sure that large multinational groups will pay a certain minimum level of taxes internationally, regardless of the state where they operate. The minimum tax rate used in the assessment of the global minimum tax rate is 15 per cent.

The rules apply to all groups, regardless of their sector, whose total turnover covered by the regulation is at least EUR 750 million. The income of international maritime transport falls outside the scope of application. In addition, there are certain other exceptions and limitations to the application of the regulation.

Inquiries:
Jari Salokoski, Senior Ministerial Adviser, tel. +358 295 530 437, jari.salokoski@gov.fi (from 27 December)
Jaana Mikkola, Ministerial Adviser, tel. +358 295 530 665, jaana.mikkola(at)gov.fi (22 December and from 30 December)
Meeri Karlsson, Senior Specialist, tel. +358 295 530 289, meeri.karlsson(at)gov.fi

HOT NEWS