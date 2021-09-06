Commissioner Várhelyi travels on Monday to Ankara to discuss EU-Turkey relations

On 6 and 7 September, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi will travel to Turkey to discuss the state of play of the EU-Turkey relations. During his first mission to Turkey, the Commissioner will meet various counterparts in the Turkish government. Discussions are foreseen to focus on priority areas of EU-Turkey relations as identified by the EU leaders, including the overall relations with Ankara, high-level dialogues, migration, people-to-people contacts, and trade. The Commissioner will hold meetings with business representatives and also visit a migrant health center in Altindag, Ankara, financed under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey.