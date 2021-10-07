Log in
Commit, engage, act and network on the road to Glasgow

10/07/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Published Thursday, 07 October 2021

Since 2008, Coventry made a commitment to addressing climate change as one of the founding signatories to the European Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy.

Now the movement is global and has over 10,000 local authorities across the world all actively working to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, secure access to affordable and sustainable energy, adapt to climate change, and improve the quality of life for their citizens.

In the lead up to COP26, hundreds of cities, regions, and all members of the Covenant of Mayors Community in Europe, met up online today to discuss how to commit, engage and act towards a fairer, climate-neutral Europe in order to achieve their recently agreed interim target of 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

Coventry, like the other local authorities across the West Midlands, is striving to achieve its 2050 zero carbon target by 2041. The Council is also working to reduce emissions beyond its targets, reduce energy consumption and install measures that help the city adapt to climate change.

As part of the covenant, the city has also committed to engaging local people, businesses and local stakeholders in in all aspects of its work.

Councillor Jim O'Boyle, cabinet member for jobs, regeneration and climate change, said: "In Coventry, we're aiming to go beyond our 2050 target and we have many brilliant projects already underway and in the planning, such as a number of truly innovative transport projects that will not only improve how people move around the city, but allow people to travel in a cleaner and more sustainable way using zero carbon energy.

"We have successfully secured funding to make Coventry one of the country's first cities will an all-electric bus fleet. We're also developing a Very Light Rail system that could become a market leader for lower cost public transport across the world and we're also planning the development of the world's first zero carbon drone airport, which could mean a cleaner, more environmentally friendly way of quickly distributing goods."

"We know how important innovation is to addressing issues around climate change and the development of environmental technologies is essential to not just the local economy, but to the residents who live here and future generations."

Disclaimer

Coventry City Council published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
