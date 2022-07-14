Log in
Latest News
Commodities, banks drag TSX lower after jumbo rate hike

07/14/2022 | 09:37am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as weak oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks and banks slid on fears that a surprise 100-basis-point interest hike by the central bank could hit mortgage growth.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 167.11 points, or 0.9%, at 18,448.08.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


