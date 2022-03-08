Commodities hit multi-year highs on disrupted Russian exports

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Prices of raw materials such as oil, wheat, aluminium and nickel have soared to multi-year highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and as Western sanctions disrupt air and sea shipments of commodities produced and exported by Russia.

Following are details of price gains since the close on Feb. 23.

ENERGY

Brent crude hit $139.13 a barrel on Monday, a gain of more than 40% since Feb. 23 and the highest since July 2008.

West Texas Intermediate rose to $130.50 a barrel on Monday, up more than 40% from Feb. 23 and the highest since July 2008.

Dutch gas prices hit a record 335 euros a tonne on Monday, up from 84.25 euros a tonne at the close on Feb. 23, while British gas touched an all-time high of 670 pence a therm on Friday, up from 200 pence a therm.

Newcastle coal jumped to a record $440 a tonne on Wednesday, climbing 85% since the Feb. 23 close.

GRAINS

Wheat prices touched a 14-year peak of $12.78-1/4 a bushel on Tuesday, a gain of nearly 45% since Feb. 23, corn reached $7.82-3/4 a bushel on Friday, the highest since September 2012 and a rise of 15% since Feb. 23.

METALS

Aluminium prices hit a record $4,073.50 a tonne on Monday, a 24% rise since Feb. 23.

Nickel surged to an all-time peak of $101,365 a tonne on Tuesday, up more than 300% since Feb. 23, with the ferocity of the rally prompting the London Metal Exchange to halt trading.

Copper reached $10,845 a tonne, just above the record high of $10,747.50 seen in May 2021.

Palladium rose to a record high of $3,440.76 an ounce on Monday for a 40% gain from the close on Feb. 23.

