Commodities trader Bunge agrees to buy 49% of France's BZ Group

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities
trader Bunge agreed to buy 49% of France's BZ Group, a
move that will support the expansion of BZ Group's silo facility
in Rouen, the largest cereal export terminal in Western Europe,
the companies said on Tuesday.
The Beuzelin family will keep the remaining 51% majority
stake.
BZ Group, located in Normandy, collects about 575,000 tonnes
of grains, oilseeds and pulses in the northwest of France and
handles about 1.5 million tonnes of agricultural commodities per
year in its Rouen export terminal, it said.
"This partnership is expected to strengthen operational and
commercial cooperation in an increasingly volatile and demanding
market environment," the companies said.
A spokesperson for BZ Group declined to disclose financial
details. Details on the expansion of the port facility were not
immediately available.
U.S.-based Bunge is one of the world's largest agricultural
commodity merchants.
