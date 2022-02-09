Commodity Futures Trading Commission Respond to Letter on Digital Assets

02.09.22
WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, thanked Chair Rostin Behnam, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), for providing CFTC's response to the bipartisan bicameral letter on digital assets.
