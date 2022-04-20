Commodity broker Marex may revisit IPO when markets stabilize

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Commodity broker Marex, which
withdrew an initial public offering (IPO) last year, is keen to
list on the market and is awaiting calmer conditions before a
possible relaunch, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Marex posted record profits for 2021 on Wednesday, putting
the London-based firm in a good position to potentially go back
to the stock market, CEO Ian Lowitt said in an interview.
Marex, one of the world's largest privately-owned
commodities brokers, dropped a planned IPO last June due to
difficult market conditions.
"We do believe that there is a real benefit of being a
publicly-traded company," Lowitt said, referring to the ability
to use stock to pay for acquisitions and to reward staff.
"There will be a point of time when the markets are
receptive to an offering like Marex and at that time we would
look to take advantage of it, but at the moment these markets
are pretty frozen."
An alterative for Marex's private equity owners would be to
sell the firm, Lowitt added.
Marex posted a 31% jump in revenue last year, while adjusted
operating profit before tax gained 29% to $79.6 million.
The broker said trading conditions were positive in the
first quarter of 2022, which "has resulted in performance
significantly ahead of the same period in both 2021 and 2020."
Rising commodity prices have spurred investor interest in
the sector, while rising interest rates are also positive for
the firm, which usually holds about $5 billion of client funds,
Lowitt said.
"A 100-basis-point move in interest rates adds probably $30
million to our profitability and that's something that we
anticipate for the second half of 2022 and into 2023, which
wasn't there last year."
The commodities market had a strong run last year as
economic growth recovered, investors looked for a hedge against
rising inflation, and metals demand was expected to benefit from
a green revolution.
Marex is majority owned by private equity firm JRJ Group and
its partners Trilantic Capital Partners and BXR Group, which
bought stakes in the broker in 2010.
