Commodity currencies boosted by hopes Omicron will be mild

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The dollar index was steady and
riskier currencies picked up on Tuesday, as traders bet that the
Omicron variant of COVID-19 would not be as severe as previously
expected.
Asian shares staged a recovery overnight and oil prices
climbed as risk appetite improved following reports in South
Africa earlier in the week saying that Omicron cases there had
only shown mild symptoms.
On Sunday, the top U.S. infectious disease official, Anthony
Fauci, told CNN "it does not look like there's a great degree of
severity" so far.
"The generally oversold commodity FX segment is likely
experiencing a big short-squeeze as the market's fears on
Omicron are abating," wrote ING strategists in a client note.
The Australian dollar led gains on Tuesday, up 0.6% at
$0.70915 at 0902 GMT following the Reserve Bank of Australia
meeting, extending gains from Monday when it had its best
percentage gain in seven weeks.
The RBA made no policy changes but said that Omicron was not
expected to derail the country's economic recovery. Analysts
said that market speculation about quicker tapering of the
central bank's bond-buying was also supporting the currency.
"The impact of Omicron ultimately holds the key to the
policy direction in the near term, but the RBA has clearly
positioned itself among those central banks (like the Fed) that
do not currently see the new variant as likely to truly dampen
the recovery and policy plan," said ING.
"With still a lot of short positions to be unwound, this is
a notion that can continue to offer support to the Aussie dollar
in the coming weeks."
The New Zealand dollar was also higher, up 0.1% at $0.6764
and the British pound was steady at $1.3257.
Meanwhile the dollar index was flat at 96.363, while
the safe-haven yen was down around 0.2% versus the dollar at
113.705.
Developments in China also contributed to the risk-on tone,
as the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would lower the
amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve. This was its
second such move this year and is seen as a way to release
liquidity to support economic growth.
Both the onshore and offshore yuan eased following the
announcement (because increased liquidity usually hurts
currencies) but the yuan then recovered as traders hoped for
more supportive measures to stop economic slowdown.
At 0904 GMT, the yuan was up around 0.1% at 6.3697
.
Elsewhere, the euro was down 0.2% at $1.1263,
still hurt by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
tighten policy more quickly than the dovish European Central
Bank.
German industrial output rose more than expected in October
in a rare sign of strength in manufacturing, but analysts warned
that supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate goods
would continue to hamper production in Europe's biggest economy.
Markets will be watching for Germany's ZEW economic
sentiment survey which is due at 1000 GMT.
Also in focus is a video conference between U.S. President
Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Biden
is expected to say that Russia will be hit with the toughest
economic sanctions yet if it invades Ukraine.
The Russian rouble firmed ahead of the call.
Major cryptocurrencies continued to recover following the
weekend's crash. Bitcoin was up around 1.6% at $51,339.5
, still below the all-time high of $69,000 reached
last month.
