Commodity forecasts are absurd, but China is key as Ukraine fades: Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The folly and
futility of forecasting commodity prices was rammed home this
year, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine upending markets and
rendering all prior expectations largely irrelevant.
Nonetheless, analysts are drawn like moths to a flame at
this time of the year, churning out new forecasts in the all too
often vain hope that their soothsaying will prove on the money
this time around.
Rather than criticise this orgy of self-flagellation, it's a
great exercise in taking stock and identifying trends that may
persist or evaporate in the year ahead.
The first thing to note about 2022 was that while commodity
prices were shocked by Russia's Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine, many
are ending the year little changed or weaker than where they
concluded 2021.
The notable exceptions are thermal coal and spot liquefied
natural gas, and it's instructive that those are the commodities
most impacted by the loss of Russian pipeline gas and coal
shipments to Europe.
Asian spot LNG <LNG-AS> is up 12.4% so far in 2022, while
5,500 kilocalorie per kg Australian thermal coal has surged
35.5%, according to assessments by commodity price reporting
agency Argus.
The question for 2023 is whether the impact of the war in
Ukraine fades as producers supply more coal and LNG, or whether
these markets will remain tight and at elevated prices.
If the conflict in Ukraine becomes a protracted stalemate
with neither side able to make decisive gains or compromises in
potential talks, it's likely that the market impact gradually
fades away as participants adapt to the loss of supply, or the
re-direction to Asian buyers, of Russia's crude oil, products,
coal and LNG.
This dynamic is probably already on display in crude oil,
the world's most important commodity, with Brent futures
poised to end the year little changed from the last trading day
of 2021.
Brent closed at $80.10 a barrel on Monday, up $2.32 from the
last trading day of 2021.
However, this modest change comes after an incredibly
volatile year, which saw prices spike to an intraday high of
$139.13 a barrel on March 7 in the initial fallout from the
Russian invasion of Ukraine, before dropping as low as $75.11
early in December as global recession fears stoked demand fears.
If the Ukraine dynamic does fade from global commodity
markets, the likely driver for crude is going to be fears of a
global economic slowdown, with a generous side-helping of will
China's demand recover as the world's biggest oil importer
loosens its strict COVID-19 measures.
On the supply side, there is always the risk of more output
cuts from the OPEC+ group, although a global recession may cause
some strains within the alliance, especially if Russia does
struggle to find new buyers for its crude and products in the
wake of the Group of Seven price cap and the European Union ban
on imports.
The global economy seems destined for a soft 2023 as central
banks continue their mission to tighten monetary policy to
combat inflation, but whether it tips into a full-blown
recession is still uncertain.
CHINA REOPENS
While China's re-opening is probably more of a certainty,
whether it will rapidly increase crude imports is less assured,
given China tends to use stockpiles if it deems import prices to
have risen too far, too fast.
In effect, oil exporters have a choice, they can export more
volume to China as long as the price remains reasonable, or they
can manipulate supply to boost prices, but sell lower volumes as
a result.
China looms large for the metals complex, given its outsize
share of the global total of seaborne iron ore, copper and the
so-called new energy metals such as lithium and increasingly
nickel.
In contrast to LNG and coal, metals have largely struggled
in 2022, notwithstanding the bump from the conflict in Ukraine.
Spot 62% iron ore is down 8.7%, Shanghai steel rebar is 3.1%
lower, London-traded copper has shed 14.8%, and aluminium is
15.4% lower.
The exception is lithium, with battery-grade lithium
hydroxide <MB-LI-0040> up 132% so far this year as demand from
vehicle and battery makers surge.
While 2022 has largely been a story of the necessity of
fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, it's likely that the
surging prices and supply issues accelerates the drive to
renewable energies such as wind and solar, firmed by battery
storage.
In theory this creates an ongoing bullish market for copper,
lithium, nickel and even steel and iron ore, but the risk for
2023 is that a global economic slowdown trumps the longer-term
positives.
