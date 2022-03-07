Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Commodity funds post hefty gains over the past week

03/07/2022 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 7 (Reuters) - Commodity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have posted strong gains over the past week, as crude oil and metal prices jumped after an escalation in the conflict between major commodity producers Russia and Ukraine.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil surged 47.3% in the last week, while United States Oil Fund LP and iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust gained 22% and 19.8% respectively.

Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 on Monday as the United States and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled supply fears.

Since the start of this month, Dutch Gas prices have soared 167%, while Newcastle coal futures and U.S. Wheat futures climbed 53% and 35% respectively.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, commodity funds drew a net inflow of $7.9 billion in February, the biggest since August 2020.

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; with additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.10% 125.04 Delayed Quote.41.82%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 5.33% 668.475 Delayed Quote.53.81%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI -3.31% 122.745 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:47aWheat hits 14-year highs as Russia-Ukraine conflict curbs supply
RE
06:43aInflation worries slam futures as oil breaches $130
RE
06:43aFrance warns Russia against blackmail over Iran nuclear talks
RE
06:42aCommodity funds post hefty gains over the past week
RE
06:42aEuropean bank stocks slide as more firms cut Russia ties
RE
06:39aEU considers looser state aid rules for firms hit by sanctions
RE
06:37aRussian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade
RE
06:37aDenmark to Increase Defence Spending, Vote on Joining EU Defence Policy
DJ
06:34aIveco, Hyundai Motor to explore collaboration on vehicle tech, supply
RE
06:33aPalladium charges to all-time high on Ukraine, gold tests $2,000/oz
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Oil storms higher, stocks and euro dumped
3Analysis: Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia'..
4Ukraine upends stimulus exit: Five questions for the ECB
5Marketmind: Oil shock

HOT NEWS