Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Commodity prices fly as sanctions disrupt Russian exports

03/04/2022 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Prices of raw materials such as oil, wheat, aluminium and nickel have soared to multi-year highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and Western sanctions disrupt air and sea shipments of commodities produced and exported by Russia.

See for a Factbox on Russia production and exports of key raw materials.

Following are details of price gains since the close on Feb. 23.

ENERGY

Brent crude hit $119.84 a barrel on Thursday, a gain of nearly 24% since Feb. 23 and the highest since May 2012 and West Texas Intermediate rose to $116.57 a barrel on Thursday, up more than 26% and the highest since September 2008.

Dutch gas prices hit a record 208 euros a tonne on Friday, up from 84.25 euros a tonne at the close on Feb. 23, while British gas touched an all-time high of 490 pence a therm on Friday, up from 200 pence a therm.

Newcastle coal jumped to a record $440 a tonne on Thursday, climbing 85% since the Feb. 23 close.

GRAINS

Wheat prices touched a 14-year peak of $12.09 a bushel on Friday, a gain of nearly 37% since Feb. 23, corn reached $7.82-3/4 a bushel on Friday, the highest since Sept 2012 and a rise of 15% since Feb. 23.

METALS

Aluminium prices hit a record $3,867 a tonne on Friday, a 17% rise since Feb. 23, nickel touched a near 14-year peak of $30,295 a tonne, climbing 24% since Feb. 23.

Copper reached $10,694 a tonne, close to the record high of $10,747.50 seen in May 2021.

Palladium rose to 10-month high at $2,970.5 an ounce for a 20% gain since Feb. 23.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 114.74 Delayed Quote.47.08%
PALLADIUM 7.49% 2985 Delayed Quote.39.89%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 2.72% 243.8326 Delayed Quote.33.10%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.87% 976.8522 Delayed Quote.42.02%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 12.41% 122.25 Delayed Quote.36.11%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
WTI 2.91% 112.397 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pTesla's long-delayed German gigafactory gets conditional green light
RE
01:13pRussia faces lasting consequences from Ukraine war, World Bank chief says
RE
01:12pRussia seizes Ukraine nuclear power plant as forces lay siege to cities
RE
01:12pRussia seizes Ukraine nuclear power plant as forces lay siege to cities
RE
01:12pG7 nations condemn attack on Ukraine civilians, urge accountability for war crimes
RE
01:12pCommodity prices fly as sanctions disrupt Russian exports
RE
01:11pCommodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
01:09pUK envoy says near Iran nuclear deal, Russian points to next week
RE
01:07pIndia urges ceasefire in Ukrainian city to evacuate students
RE
01:03pIEA oil stock release following Russia invasion tops 60 million barrels
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks sink, euro plunges as Ukraine war shakes markets
2BlackRock suspends purchases of Russian securities in active and index-..
3Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as U.S. punishes oliga..
4WRAPUP 2-Russia's offer to foreign firms: stay, leave or hand over the ..
5Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

HOT NEWS