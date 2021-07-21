Common Energy : Announces Key Hires to Expand Its Community Solar Platform and Client Service Capability

The business is expanding to meet rapidly growing demand for clean energy and community solar projects across the United States

Common Energy, one of the country’s leading community solar providers, today announced the hiring of five key members of its leadership and operations teams. The new members are John Paul (JP) Lee, as Chief Operating Officer; Suzanne Wollman, as Senior Controller; Michael Windels, as Lead Project Accountant; Winston Hoy, as Lead Software Engineer; and Sam Adlakha, as Strategy and Operations Manager.

Common Energy recently crossed 250MW of community solar projects under management. Its unique Software as a Service (SaaS) platform enables clean energy developers and owners to monitor key operational and financial metrics in one place, providing unprecedented visibility on each project’s financial performance.

“Common Energy’s goal is to provide world class service for our developer partners,” said Richard Keiser, CEO of Common Energy. “This involves subscribing and activating projects on time, managing utility interactions, and maintaining best-in-class collection rates to so that project owners meet their ROI targets. Each of these talented individuals brings valuable skills to Common Energy to help us achieve this goal.”

JP Lee joined Common Energy as its Chief Operating Officer and is leading the core operations of the business. JP brings over 20 years of operational and client service experience to Common Energy. JP was most recently a Partner and Global Head of Client Operations at Genioo, a life science consulting firm. Prior to Genioo, he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Surveys at GLG, a global knowledge platform. At GLG, JP grew the GLG Surveys business from a small, internal startup of 10 people to a global team of 130 and transformed the business into one of the most-profitable divisions at GLG, achieving a Net Promoter Score of 70. Prior to joining GLG, JP spent four years at McKinsey & Company, where he was an Engagement Manager and led teams across the US and Asia on technology-focused client engagements. JP completed two years of military service as Sergeant & Squad Leader with the US-Korean Joint Communications Division of the Combined Forces Command. JP received his MBA at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business.

Suzanne Wollman joined Common Energy as its Senior Controller and will oversee corporate finance and accounting for the business. Susan brings over 25 years of finance and accounting experience to Common Energy. Suzanne was most recently the Vice President of Finance at Innovative Technology Electronics where she oversaw the company’s financials, budgeting and planning, annual audits, and the due diligence process for a private equity transaction. Prior to Innovative Technology Electronics, Suzanne held Controller roles in a wide range of businesses including AVA Pork Products, Albert Kemperle, Aqua America, and Changing World Technologies. Suzanne received a Master of Science in Accounting at Long Island University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Michael Windels joined Common Energy as a Lead Project Accountant and will lead project accounting and collections for the company’s community solar clients. Michael has over ten years work experience in a range of accounting positions and brings a deep understanding of the community solar industry from his most recent role as Corporate Controller at Green Street Power Partners. Prior to working in community solar, Michael worked for Aircastle for over five years, starting as a Senior Accountant and then being promoted to Accounting Manager. Michael holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Fairfield University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Winston Hoy joined Common Energy as a Lead Software Engineer and will lead and codify process improvements to enable Common Energy’s business to further scale. Winston has extensive front-end and full-stack software development experience. He has been an engineering lead and manager on development projects for a wide range of companies including AJ Madison and VenueBook. Winston has received numerous awards in recognition of his work, including the DC AIGA 50 for website design.

Sam Adlakha joined Common Energy as its Strategy & Operations Manager and will lead data analytics for the business. Sam was most recently a Senior Fellow at McKinsey & Company, where he served as an internal expert in data analytics and supported client engagements with the most demanding analysis requirements. Prior to McKinsey, Sam was a Residential Marketing Analyst at Champion Energy, where he led data analyses and pricing strategies for all sales channels. Sam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Actuarial Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

To learn more about Common Energy, visit www.commonenergy.us.

About Common Energy

Common Energy is a leading community solar provider that services over 250MW of projects across the country. Common Energy’s SAAS-based energy management platform enables developers and independent power producers to subscribe and manage their community solar project, providing unprecedented visibility into project ROI. To join a community solar project, enroll at www.commonenergy.us. Companies developing community solar projects are encouraged to email partners@commonenergy.us.

