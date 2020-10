"What we can and should take beyond the crisis are our common principles that have served us well, such as a common approach to common problems," Mersch said in a speech https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2020/html/ecb.sp201008~cd8a007730.en.html published on the ECB's website.

"We should use this opportunity for a clearer delineation of responsibilities and competences among the different governance layers in our supranational community."

