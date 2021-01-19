Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CommonWealth Partners' Pier 4 Becomes First in Boston to Deploy Virtual Reality Fire Drills

01/19/2021 | 08:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pier 4 is the first multi-tenant office building in the city to use virtual reality to conduct fire drills. With many people working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CommonWeath Partners opted to deploy virtual reality technology to help ensure all occupants know how to respond in an emergency whenever they are in the office.

Developed by AK Preparedness, a Seattle-based emergency preparedness and life safety company, the new SafetyNetVR solution involves creating a photo-realistic 3D model of a building’s interior and then embedding information about stairwells and life safety equipment.

Web VR fire drills allow building occupants to use their smartphones, tablets or desktop computers to explore their surroundings, locate stairwells and fire extinguishers, and exit the building. As users navigate their building throughout the VR experience, they can learn how to use a fire extinguisher or emergency phones, find out what happens when the building goes into alarm, and receive video-based instruction from a firefighter. They can also learn about responding to a wide range of other emergencies. The value of the VR fire drills will extend far beyond the COVID-19 situation; it will enable building tenants to train their employees on emergency practices at any time, rather than waiting for periodic in-person trainings which may only occur once a year.

AK Preparedness is a leading national provider of emergency preparedness planning, training, and technology solutions, helping thousands of commercial office properties, corporations, government organizations, and residential buildings reduce risks through more effective life safety programs. Founded in 1981, AK provides emergency response plan development, online and mobile emergency response tools, live training and drills, tabletop exercises, life safety training videos, and other services.

CommonWealth Partners LLC is a vertically integrated, privately owned real estate investment, development and management organization. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CWP has assets located throughout the United States, including Boston, New York, Washington DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and San Diego. For more information visit its website http://www.commonwealth-partners.com/

For more information about AK Preparedness’ VR fire drills contact Rob French, 206-567-9104, robf@akpreparedness.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aHilton Announces Launch of Senior Notes Offering 
BU
08:23aOLD NATIONAL BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aROYALTY PHARMA : Acquires Royalty Interest in Seltorexant from Minerva Neurosciences
PU
08:20aTikTok owner ByteDance launches Douyin Pay, mobile payment service for China
RE
08:20aWATURU HOLDING A/S : – Change of auditing company
AQ
08:20aIREN : 2021 corporate events calendar
PU
08:20aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Statement Regarding Entain plc
PR
08:20aSIEMENS : Mobility Wins Trains Revision Contract with Deutsche Bahn
DJ
08:19aGoldman Sachs profit more than doubles on underwriting, trading boost
RE
08:19aGlobal Optical Microscopes Market to Grow by $ 557.96 Million During 2020-2024 | Integration of AI and Machine Learning to be Key Trend | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Shares climb, dollar dips before Yellen speech; earnings in focus
2'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
5BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ