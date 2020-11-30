Commonwealth Care Alliance :® Launches Quality Initiative Program to Improve Care for Seniors with Chronic Health Needs

The organization will provide up to $1.05 million in funding to Federally Qualified Health Centers to support initiatives that address gaps in care and the risks of flu season amid COVID-19

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) will offer up to $1.05 million in funds to Massachusetts Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) for initiatives aimed at improving quality of care for high-cost, high-need individuals, especially those over the age of 65. CCA, a not-for-profit community healthcare organization that provides and coordinates care for individuals with significant medical, behavioral health and social needs, including those with disabilities, is launching the program as part of their commitment to improve health outcomes for the most at-risk Massachusetts residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CCA’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs, and our relationship with Federally Qualified Health Centers, especially amid COVID-19, has never been more vital to fulfilling that goal,” said Christopher D. Palmieri, President & CEO of CCA. “This program is designed to provide critical support to these organizations, most of which are located in Massachusetts cities with high rates of COVID-19 infection. This program will also help identify inequities that directly impact patients who are elderly and who have chronic and pre-existing health conditions, and to create strategies that our healthcare system can use to rectify them.”

FQHCs, community-based providers that operate in underserved areas, are long-standing partners of CCA. Nearly a quarter of CCA’s 38,000+ members receive primary or specialized care at FQHCs in communities across Massachusetts, including 33 percent of members in CCA’s Senior Care Options plan, which serves individuals dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid aged 65 and older.

“We are extremely grateful to CCA for these resources to address the unique vulnerabilities and prolonged isolation of our seniors,” said James W. Hunt, Jr., President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. “Reaching these patients to ensure that their chronic conditions are well managed and that they receive critical immunizations will be life-saving.”

Participating FQHCs can apply to receive up to $50,000 each for an initiative that targets one of two focus areas. The first target area relates to closing gaps in care created by COVID-19 for elderly patients with chronic health needs. The second is in support of flu campaign and COVID-19 immunization outreach and education program development. Vaccination is an important preventative tool for seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions.

“Many patients have had limited access to standard preventative care since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, and for elderly patients or those with chronic health needs, these services are vital to overall well-being,” said Dr. Wayne Saltsman, Medical Director of CCA's Senior Care Options plan. “This initiative enhances community partnerships to ensure that high-risk patients get the additional care they need to keep them healthy and safe at home.”

CCA will partner closely with each organization to ensure they have the support and tools they need to implement their programs effectively, and to measure the impact of their efforts on health outcomes.

