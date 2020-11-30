Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Commonwealth Care Alliance :® Launches Quality Initiative Program to Improve Care for Seniors with Chronic Health Needs

11/30/2020 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The organization will provide up to $1.05 million in funding to Federally Qualified Health Centers to support initiatives that address gaps in care and the risks of flu season amid COVID-19

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) will offer up to $1.05 million in funds to Massachusetts Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) for initiatives aimed at improving quality of care for high-cost, high-need individuals, especially those over the age of 65. CCA, a not-for-profit community healthcare organization that provides and coordinates care for individuals with significant medical, behavioral health and social needs, including those with disabilities, is launching the program as part of their commitment to improve health outcomes for the most at-risk Massachusetts residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CCA’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs, and our relationship with Federally Qualified Health Centers, especially amid COVID-19, has never been more vital to fulfilling that goal,” said Christopher D. Palmieri, President & CEO of CCA. “This program is designed to provide critical support to these organizations, most of which are located in Massachusetts cities with high rates of COVID-19 infection. This program will also help identify inequities that directly impact patients who are elderly and who have chronic and pre-existing health conditions, and to create strategies that our healthcare system can use to rectify them.”

FQHCs, community-based providers that operate in underserved areas, are long-standing partners of CCA. Nearly a quarter of CCA’s 38,000+ members receive primary or specialized care at FQHCs in communities across Massachusetts, including 33 percent of members in CCA’s Senior Care Options plan, which serves individuals dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid aged 65 and older.

“We are extremely grateful to CCA for these resources to address the unique vulnerabilities and prolonged isolation of our seniors,” said James W. Hunt, Jr., President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers. “Reaching these patients to ensure that their chronic conditions are well managed and that they receive critical immunizations will be life-saving.”

Participating FQHCs can apply to receive up to $50,000 each for an initiative that targets one of two focus areas. The first target area relates to closing gaps in care created by COVID-19 for elderly patients with chronic health needs. The second is in support of flu campaign and COVID-19 immunization outreach and education program development. Vaccination is an important preventative tool for seniors and individuals with chronic health conditions.

“Many patients have had limited access to standard preventative care since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, and for elderly patients or those with chronic health needs, these services are vital to overall well-being,” said Dr. Wayne Saltsman, Medical Director of CCA's Senior Care Options plan. “This initiative enhances community partnerships to ensure that high-risk patients get the additional care they need to keep them healthy and safe at home.”

CCA will partner closely with each organization to ensure they have the support and tools they need to implement their programs effectively, and to measure the impact of their efforts on health outcomes.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is the not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organization whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs by innovating, coordinating and providing the highest quality, individualized care. CCA is a nationally recognized leader in providing care for high-cost, high-needs individuals through a proven model that improves quality and health outcomes while reducing overall costs of care. In Massachusetts, CCA’s two health plans serve 38,000 members who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. For four consecutive years, CCA’s One Care plan earned a top rating from a consumer survey conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and CMS rated CCA’s Senior Care Options 4.5 out of 5 stars for 2021. CCA was named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe in 2020. Learn more about CCA’s pioneering healthcare solutions and validated care model at http://www.commonwealthcarealliance.org/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pUSDA Oct Farm Prices - Nov 30
DJ
03:20pVerizon supports remote learning in New York City with $43M commitment, impacting 39,000 students
GL
03:18pCOMCAST : FCC chairman Ajit Pai plans to step down Jan. 20
RE
03:18pUNICREDIT S P A : says CEO Mustier to step down
RE
03:17pDeforestation in Brazil's Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under Bolsonaro
RE
03:17pNATIONAL VISION : 11.30.20 National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retailing Conference (PDF)
PU
03:17pUNICREDIT S P A : Jean Pierre Mustier to retire as UniCredit Ceo at end of current mandate
PU
03:15pCyber Monday set to be biggest online shopping day in U.S. history
RE
03:13pBritain should 'really negotiate' to find Brexit deal, France says
RE
03:13pEU to launch no-deal contingency steps if no deal with UK by mid-week - diplomat
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
3NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM, Nikola announce reworked agreement; Nikola shares tumble 25%
4ORSTED A/S : ORSTED A/S : Danish Supreme Court rules in favour of Ørsted regarding the use of the Ørsted name
5GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ