Commonwealth Care Alliance® Names Courtney Murphy President of Markets

After five years as chief operating officer, Murphy takes on new role amid company’s national expansion

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), an integrated care system that has earned national recognition for its proven expertise in complex care coordination and delivery, today announced the promotion of Courtney Murphy to the newly created role of president of markets.

CCA recently announced an expansion into California, Michigan, and Rhode Island as part of a long-term growth strategy to achieve mission-driven geographic diversification. In her new role, Murphy oversees CCA’s market leadership and market-facing functions as the company continues that national growth. Murphy has served as CCA’s chief operating officer since 2016.

“This fall, we launched a multi-year, mission-aligned geographic diversification growth strategy that will establish CCA as a national, multi-state healthcare organization,” said Chris Palmieri, President & CEO of Commonwealth Care Alliance. “I can think of no one better to guide this evolution in the markets that we serve than Courtney. Her leadership and commitment to the CCA mission has brought our operating model and our company to where it is today. In the newly created role of President of Markets she will further drive our success across the nation.”

“I am thrilled to lead CCA’s market performance through our next stages of national expansion and look forward to extending our mission to hundreds of thousands of individuals across the country who will benefit from CCA’s unparalleled care model,” said Murphy. “Our results over the past five years provide a strong foundation on which to build, and I’m proud to serve CCA, our members, patients, and stakeholders as we move forward.”

As CCA’s chief operating officer, Murphy led an operational and technological transformation that positioned CCA for growth. She significantly matured CCA’s health plan, claims, and IT operations, and implemented new strategies to optimize performance and improve the member experience. Murphy then spearheaded CCA’s first expansion beyond Massachusetts, building the organization’s Rhode Island market team and overseeing the launch of Medicare Advantage plans designed to meet the needs of individuals who often live with chronic conditions and face multiple social or medical needs. That expansion paved the way for CCA’s recent acquisitions of health plans in California and Michigan.

Prior to joining CCA, Murphy was senior vice president of operations strategy at Beacon Health Options. Before that, she served as chief of staff in the Executive Office of Health and Human Services for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and as deputy budget director for the Massachusetts Senate Committee on Ways and Means. Murphy received her undergraduate degree from Merrimack University and holds an MBA from Boston University.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Mission-based and person-centered, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a fully integrated payer and provider singularly focused on sustainable and evidence-based healthcare breakthroughs that fill important gaps in care and improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs. After decades of innovation and an impassioned focus on a mission of improving the health and well-being of people with significant needs, CCA’s model is consistently recognized as one of the best in the country at finding and engaging traditionally hard-to-reach individuals. For five consecutive years*, CCA One Care, one of the fastest growing Medicare-Medicaid Plans in the country, earned a top overall experience rating from consumers; and CMS rated CCA Senior Care Options 5 out of 5 stars for 2022.

With health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and pending approvals in California and Michigan, CCA will serve more than 62,000 individuals across four states. Learn more about CCA’s pioneering healthcare solutions and validated care model at www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Based on the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005908/en/