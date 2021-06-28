Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Arthur Burrell as Director of Sales and Marketing of The Four Points by Sheraton Tucson Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the appointment of Arthur Burrell to the role of director of sales and marketing of the Four Points by Sheraton Tucson Airport. Mr. Burrell brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role having previously served as the director of sales and marketing at the Hyatt Place Tucson Airport.

"We are excited to bring Arthur on board," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "I am confident that he is up to the challenge of driving new leisure, conference, and event business to the Tucson market."

Bringing his seasoned experience in both operations and sales, Burrell assumes his position as Director of Sales & Marketing by overseeing business development activities, developing marketing plans, and overall implementation of a strategic sales approach. Burrell has held various sales and catering roles for brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and now Marriott. His work in various full service properties has led him to acquire knowledge across the spectrum of market segments and geographies. Burrell attended Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 50 properties with nearly 5,700 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

