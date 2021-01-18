Commonwealth LNG, Gunvor aim to accelerate stalled LNG plant via fuel tenders

HOUSTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Commonwealth LNG on Monday
launched a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tender for its proposed
Louisiana liquefaction plant, hoping to accelerate an investment
decision on the project by reducing its uncertainty for
potential customers and investors.
The plant is among a dozen stalled last year as the drop in
energy demand exacerbated a reluctance to sign on to projects
without a certainty of being completed. Bankers have said they
expect no new LNG projects to go ahead this year.
Commonwealth LNG proposed an 8.4 million tons per annum
(mtpa) plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Financial approval of the
project has been delayed more than a year, to the first quarter
of 2022, with initial output scheduled for mid-2025.
Energy trader Gunvor Group will guarantee LNG
supplies for prospective customers and provide shipping as
needed, the companies said. Gunvor previously agreed to acquire
3 mtpa of the project's future supply.
The tender applies a contracting technique akin to energy
pipelines that employ "open season" bidding to solicit shippers,
said Jason Feer, head of business intelligence at Poten &
Partners, a shipbroking and LNG advisory firm managing the
tender.
Commonwealth is asking potential buyers to submit their
offers for LNG pricing, volume and contract duration, subject to
its approval. Bids are solicited through April 2 and, if
accepted, contracts will be signed by June, Commonwealth said.
The offer is "a low-risk solution for buyers to address
their long-term needs while allowing Commonwealth to advance our
project expeditiously," said Chief Executive Paul Varello.
"It is too early to say whether this becomes a model for LNG
project development, said Poten's Feer. "It has benefits for the
LNG company and for off takers. They won’t have to wait two
years to find out whether a project will get enough contract" to
move ahead.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)