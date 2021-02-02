Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, Parent Company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, Acquires Record-Breaking Company Robert Paul Properties

Robert Paul Properties, the leader in the Cape Cod luxury real estate market, was recently acquired by Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, the parent company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate, a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to providing operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and the best customer service experience to homebuyers and sellers in the greater Boston and Rhode Island areas. The acquisition brings together two exceptional brands with similar values and standards, providing the highest level of expertise and customer care to all clients.

The two companies will continue operating independently, while leveraging the financial strength and integrity of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Combined, the brokerage will operate with nearly 40 offices, close to 1,000 agents, and a total sales volume of $3 billion. Robert Paul Properties will continue to service their clients with offices in Boston, Norwell, Osterville, Falmouth, Barnstable, Sandwich, Chatham, Provincetown, and Marion, under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties name.

“Robert, Paul, and their elite team of talented agents have built a remarkable company, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Commonwealth family,” said George Patsio, a Managing Partner at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate. “Robert Paul Properties is highly regarded in the region for their integrity and expertise, and as a leader in the luxury market. We’re proud that they will represent our growing brokerage family and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and are thrilled that Founders, Robert and Paul, will maintain their active roles with the same dedicated staff.”

“For over three decades, Robert Kinlin, and I have committed ourselves to be leaders in the sale of luxury properties throughout Cape Cod, Greater Boston, and the South Coast of Massachusetts,” says Paul Grover, Co-Founder at Robert Paul Properties. “Our strong local presence, coupled with the presence of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and the global footprint of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, positions our team to deliver unparalleled service to our network. Our goal was to bring our agents a respected, luxury affiliated brand along with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to service their clients.”

Over the last 11 years, Robert Paul Properties continued to grow year-over-year in sales production and agent count, expanding their territory and dominating the luxury market. In 2020, Robert Paul Properties broke its company record, announcing that it closed over $1 billion in sales. They outsold the nearest competitor by 133% in all sales over $2 million, while representing 6 out of the 10 highest sales in Barnstable County.

“This collaborative partnership for us was a clear decision,” says Robert Kinlin, Co-Founder at Robert Paul Properties. “As part of a larger team with additional resources, we will be able to bring our overall vision to simplify the lives of our agents, and more importantly improve the experience we provide to our clients. Integrity and excellence have become brand standards for us and our agents and partnering with a company that shares those values is something our team truly looks forward to carrying out.”

With the acquisition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties instantly gains access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution, and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with best-in-class technology platforms to deliver world-class support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training, and ongoing education, and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“We’re proud to welcome Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties to our global network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Robert Paul Properties is dedicated to establishing long-lasting relationships with their clients and will effortlessly carry out the task of being Forever Agents as part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.”

“We are incredibly excited to announce the acquisition to our team and clients,” said Emily Clark, President of Robert Paul Properties. “We chose Commonwealth Realty Group and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand because they matched our vision of helping agents and brokers succeed by keeping them in the center of the transaction. Bringing together the power of all companies while staying true to the Robert Paul Properties standards that cohesively align with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is what made this decision an easy one.”

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Robert Paul Properties demonstrates a commitment to their community beyond their business which is a wonderful example of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices mission, to be dedicated to our clients and continuously improve their lives.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate

Boston-based Commonwealth Real Estate, a full-service real estate brokerage, was founded in 2006 by a group of real estate industry leaders dedicated to providing operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and the best customer service experience to homebuyers and sellers in the greater Boston and Rhode Island areas. In 2020, the brokerage generated $2 billion in real estate sales volume and is currently in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network. Visit www.commonmoves.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties

Robert Paul Properties is the most recognized and respected name in the luxury marketplace across Cape Cod, Greater Boston and the South Coast of Massachusetts. An exciting regional firm - built on a tradition of excellence and fueled by an elite team of talented agents - Robert Paul Properties is committed to providing exceptional service. With a business model that includes a team of professional photographers, marketers, and technology experts, the agents at Robert Paul Properties can focus their talents and energies exclusively on their clients. Visit https://www.robertpaul.com/.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

